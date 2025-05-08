INDUSTRY FOCUS: SWIM Planning Swim Strategy for Year-Round Success in a Season-Specific Category

Consumers often associate swim and resort apparel with warmer weather, but the truth is that this category has become relevant during all seasons. Swim-industry professionals know that planning for the swim category requires strategizing throughout the entire year, whether planning designs and mapping out production or developing sales plans for market events and creating special activations to launch during trade-show season.

The specific niche of the swim business requires designers, brands, buyers, suppliers and trade-show producers to hit the mark through a small window of opportunity that will captivate. Reaching consumers and securing their business for long-term loyalty season after season means that swim-industry professionals must create a nearly perfect formula.

California Apparel News asked swim-industry insiders: What is the single most-important piece of advice you feel is crucial for your associates, colleagues and peers to plan a successful swim strategy for the remainder of the year?





Laura Corna

Sales Manager

ACM

We have a mantra we’ve been repeating to ourselves for years, and we believe it can be useful in any situation—whether it’s fashion, strategy or simply a way of approaching life: It’s the details that make the difference. When it comes to swimwear in particular, our goal is to create accessories that can combine style and performance. A buckle, a clasp or a metallic accent can add real value to a swimsuit, elevating its perception and becoming distinctive style signatures.

At the same time, given the particular stress a swimsuit is subjected to, it’s important for us to ensure outstanding resistance to water, salt, chlorine and various weather conditions. Our advice when designing swimwear is never to compromise on style and brand identity and always to ensure that value remains unchanged over time. That’s why we choose processes, coatings and treatments that can guarantee the swimsuit’s durability dive after dive.





Susan DeMusis

President

MIRACLEBRANDS

MIRACLESUIT l MAGICSUIT

SWIM USA

These are shifting sands, and it is incredibly unclear what is to come. My golden rules I live by that keep me focused are: Stay true to your brand, and product always comes first. Also remember to deal with the challenges, but don’t be derailed. Focus on what matters most—the ultimate customer and creating her absolute best experience. If it’s safe and predictable, it’s time to go somewhere new. Good is never good enough; it has to be the best it can be.





Holly Harshman

Co-founder and Creative Director

VYB Swim

Reduce foreign dependence and capitalize on local manufacturing facilities. Considering a shift to American production using in-house dead-stock fabrications can alleviate overseas disruptions and uncertainties.

VYB Swim is privileged to have the robust support of RAJ Swim, our manufacturing powerhouse in Southern California, equipped with a fully operational factory and warehouse. Our continued strategy of U.S. production ensures seamless construction, distribution and a stable flow of collection drops for summer and through the remainder of seasons.

Mitigating the impact and challenges posed by tariffs on goods from China empowers us to deliver exceptional styles consistently while maintaining profitability and customer satisfaction.





Geoff Hietpas

Vice President of Apparel, Americas

Lycra

Consumers care about durability and sustainability, so they seek swimwear that meets this need. A successful swim strategy involves choosing high-quality fabrics that deliver these benefits. Swimsuits are a very personal purchase, which is why it’s always a big win when you find a new suit with just the right color, fit and style that helps you feel happy and confident.

We aim to help consumers feel that way for more than one season, which is why we developed LYCRA XTRA LIFE fiber. This elastic fiber creates durable swimwear that lasts up to 10 times longer than suits made with unprotected spandex. Later this year we will launch bio-derived LYCRA EcoMade fiber made with 70 percent renewable content, a one-to-one replacement for virgin LYCRA fiber with the same performance benefits.





Syncletica Maestas and Aida Moreno

Co-founders

Hola Swim

Now more than ever our goal is to create swimsuits that are multipurpose and timeless. As we move through the remainder of the year, we’re putting a strong emphasis on designing pieces that are not only versatile but that also become staples in our customers’ wardrobes year-round.

We’re committed to longevity—creating clothing that is not disposable but meaningful additions to our past collections. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to complement what we’ve already built rather than just follow fleeting trends.

Our vision is beach to street: extending the value of every piece and stretching our customers’ investment. Whether they’re lounging by the water or heading out after sunset, our suits are made to move with the wearer—effortlessly and stylishly.





Marc Merklen

Founder

La Plage

The single most-important piece of advice for planning a successful swim strategy for the remainder of the year is to set clear, specific goals and create a structured training plan to achieve them. This includes assessing current abilities and identifying areas for improvement.

Set smart goals and ensure they are specific, measurable, achievable—develop a very new piece that would become your bestseller—relevant and timely. Embrace luminous hues and futuristic colors in your training gear to boost motivation and energy as you work toward your goals. Regularly track your progress and adjust your training plan as needed.

Keep yourself motivated by celebrating small victories—don’t expect to blow up in the market instantly; keep creativity before numbers—and maintaining a positive mindset.

By following these steps, you can effectively plan and execute a successful swim strategy for the rest of the year.





Philippe Mignot

Project Manager

NextPrinting

The world of swimwear is intrinsically linked to a carefree spirit, imagination and positivity. The very nature of swimwear demands a high level of creativity and ingenuity. We believe that the ability to surprise customers season after season, collection after collection, is crucial for a brand operating in such a dynamic segment. Our digital fabric-printing technology enables endless possibilities and creative variations, not only on conventional synthetic and natural fabrics but also on technical and high-performance materials.

This frees us from traditional constraints and allows us to reproduce on briefs, shorts, bikinis and any swimwear item and every fabric and texture our partners wish to experiment with. From denim and leather effects enhanced by surface treatments that faithfully recreate their texture to shirting prints and any other pattern, we can imagine and create swimwear designed to surprise and stand out in any context.





Jena Nesbitt

Product Strategy Director

Pine Crest Fabrics Inc.

The most vital strategy for swim success throughout the year is deeply understanding your customers’ priorities and aligning your material sourcing accordingly. Whether they value performance features like chlorine resistance, sustainability credentials or innovative comfort technologies, partner with trusted suppliers who can deliver these specific attributes without compromise.

As more production returns stateside, those who’ve identified their customers’ hierarchy of needs and secured the appropriate domestic material pipelines will navigate the increasing competition for U.S. manufacturing capacity most successfully.





Jane Preston

Category Manager—Swim, Footwear, and Coastal Gift and Decor

Surf Expo

Adaptability is everything. The swimwear market moves fast, shaped by evolving consumer behavior, sustainability demands and the pace of digital innovation. To stay competitive through the remainder of the year, brands and retailers need to remain flexible and laser focused on what their customers want right now.

That means leaning into customer-first innovation and staying sharp on trends, especially around sustainability. Eco-conscious shoppers are actively seeking swimwear made from recycled or low-impact materials, so it’s essential to prioritize products that align with those values. At the same time, inclusivity—offering a broad range of sizes, styles and fits—is no longer optional. It’s a key factor in building brand loyalty and capturing a wider market share.

Trade shows like Surf Expo are also crucial to a strong swim strategy. They’re not just about visibility—they’re where ideas are exchanged, relationships are built and feedback is gathered in real time. These events help you keep your finger on the pulse of the industry, connect with buyers and position your brand for meaningful growth.





Lauren Quinn

Founder and Creative Director

Bromelia Swimwear

Swim strategies are mapped out well before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve, but if the past few years have taught us anything it’s that being able to pivot is just as important as planning. And sometimes, those pivots open the door to something even better. 2025 is already proving to be an unpredictable ride, and building a smart swim strategy for the rest of the year means finding ways to increase exposure while keeping margins and production on track.

Back in 2020, Bromelia made a conscious decision to move production stateside—a decision that not only aligned with our brand’s community-minded pillar but also gave us greater control over quality and efficiency. That forward-thinking move is serving us well now, helping us stay steady through global uncertainty.

The real key? Not reacting to every twist and turn but staying focused on the long game. So, while this moment may call for some tactical shifts, the real opportunity lies in planning beyond this season—making decisions that strengthen our foundation not just for this summer but for many to come. The adjustments we make now will ease the challenges of the next decade of swim seasons.





Devon Ranger

Show Director

Collective Shows

In today’s fast-evolving swimwear market, the most critical strategy is to lean into purposeful discovery and authentic connection, especially through curated, in-person industry experiences like Collective Shows.

The landscape is more competitive than ever, and brands and retailers alike need more than just data—they need context, creativity, inspiration and connection to stay ahead. While digital analytics are essential, they can’t replace the value that comes with seeing, feeling and trying new products in real life. Platforms like Collective Shows offer attendees the opportunity to do just that—see emerging trends on the runway, try products for themselves, forge key relationships with new and existing partners, and drive meaningful business in one concentrated setting.

For retailers, our shows are about discovering unique, breakout brands and exclusive product stories that will set their assortments apart. For brands, it’s about securing face time with the right buyers and aligning with partners who share their vision. These high-value interactions provide the critical intelligence to adapt inventory, refine marketing and navigate the dynamic swimwear and activewear market—this is where growth strategies for the remainder of the year are truly shaped.





Juliana Restrepo

Supply Chain Manager

Zocca Corp.

Brands must adapt by leveraging near-shoring advantages, particularly in Latin America, to develop fast and flexible production cycles. This approach enables brands to reduce risk by working with suppliers that offer lower minimum order quantities, allowing for improved cash flow and the ability to respond swiftly to market demand through quick replenishment times. In Colombia, we have a strong swimwear industry with high-performance fabrics and flexible production quantities.

By combining data-driven channel planning with smart sourcing strategies, brands can create an approach to customer engagement that integrates all communication channels to create a unified experience.





Judy Stein

Executive Director

SwimShow

We’re nearly halfway through the year, and while the swim-and-resort market week in Miami is just approaching, there’s certainly a checklist that brands and industry colleagues should consider. As we all gear up to present the 2026 collections of early Resort and Spring—presenting them in their best light so they stand out among the rest is crucial. Photographing the collections for your consumer seems like common sense, but it isn’t always the case.

This means if your brand is focused on a consumer who is mature or middle-aged, show that person in the models with whom you work. Be sure every part of your team—photographers, hair, makeup artists and models—all understand who you’re trying to reach so your campaign photos represent your brand to the fullest extent.

Another integral part of the checklist is how you sare going to show your collection. At SwimShow, we constantly look for brands that get creative with branded signage, using unique hangers to display every look, and that each collection tells a story and is cohesive.

Lastly, stay in touch with your buyers. They want to know you care about how your collection is performing in-store. Send them a note on their birthday or a piece from your collection that reminds you of them. Emotional connections go a long way. Also, make your appointments early. Buyers are very busy during market week, so try to provide look books, campaigns and invitations at least a month in advance of the show.





