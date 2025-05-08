SUSTAINABILITY Two Moms. Too Much Waste. One Big Idea.





Mothers Kimberly Lau and Linda Young are filling the gap between good intentions and real solutions by lessening textile waste going to landfills. “As moms, we were watching perfectly good clothes cycle through our kids’ closets and head straight for the trash,” said both Lau and Young, co-founders of Project ReWear.

Their mission is to make secondhand clothing second nature through their in-store initiative, The Landfill Project. Customers can shop stylish, gently loved pieces, track the exact poundage of waste saved and pose with the “garbage truck” display, snap a pic and get 10 percent off.

The Thousand Oaks, Calif., boutique opened in December 2024, and in just four months they’ve saved more than 1,000 pounds of clothing from being thrown out. “1,000 pounds saved equals over 1.5 million gallons of water, 24,000 pounds of CO 2 and serious eco impact.” Lau and Young explained.

“We realized families wanted to shop more sustainably, but the options were limited, scattered or felt like a compromise. Project ReWear was our way of creating something better: a joyful, community-powered hub where people could shop with purpose, see their impact and feel good doing it.

“At this stage we’re most passionate about showing people that small, everyday choices—like buying secondhand—can create huge ripple effects,” said the duo.

Ninety percent of the inventory is purchased from large thrift stores, often the final stop before clothing is discarded or sent overseas. “We handpick every item for quality, condition and style. Due to overwhelming community support, we’ve begun accepting a small percentage of high-quality donations—currently 10 percent. This hybrid model helps us stay financially sustainable and allows more people to contribute.”

Project ReWear currently carries clothing and accessories for infants through young adults. The goal of the co-founders is to offer pre-loved options for the whole family. In addition, they plan to launch the Project ReWear online shop in summer 2025.