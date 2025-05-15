TRADE-SHOW Q&A New Challenges in the Apparel Industry Require Fresh Solutions

Exploring new ideas through research and development and executing new approaches often leads to greater costs, which trade-show producers, exhibitors and their clients are currently struggling to justify during an uncertain economic climate—particularly in the apparel industry. There is an old adage, “It takes money to make money,” yet exploring the potential return on options for fresh large-scale offerings that require deep investment is not an option for many in the apparel trade-show business.

Many trade-show producers are investing in ways to refresh existing offerings, changing smaller details that can make a large impact with exhibitors and attendees, or choosing a single innovative investment that will resonate most with their clients.

To gain insight into how event professionals are navigating 2025’s hurdles within the apparel industry, California Apparel News asked trade-show insiders: What innovative offerings have been most crucial to buyers and exhibitors while navigating recent economic challenges?





Jennifer Bacon

Vice President of Fashion and Apparel Shows

Messe Frankfurt, Inc.

texworldnewyorkcity.com

texworldla.com

In today’s changing economic landscape, buyers and exhibitors are looking for sourcing experiences that deliver more value with less time and cost. At Texworld, one of the most impactful innovations has been offering exhibitors the chance to reach two major U.S. markets with a single trip, participating in back-to-back shows in New York and Los Angeles. This approach helps reduce travel expenses while expanding access to buyers from both coasts.

We’ve also introduced the Exhibitor Pitch area at Texworld, giving suppliers a platform to actively present their collections to attending buyers. It’s a powerful way for exhibitors to create direct connections and stand out beyond traditional booth traffic.

For buyers, curated feature areas like the Trend Showcase and Textile Talks provide valuable inspiration and insights. Additionally, as sourcing strategies shift due to rising tariffs on Chinese goods, Texworld offers buyers access to a broader range of sourcing options from around the world.

By combining efficient access to two dynamic markets, direct engagement opportunities and trend-driven sourcing tools, Texworld helps both buyers and exhibitors navigate today’s challenges with more confidence and success.





María Camila Castellanos

Director

ProColombia

procolombia.co

With demand patterns becoming harder to predict, holding large inventories has become a costly gamble. In response, many exhibitors are shifting to made-to-order and just-in-time production models. These approaches not only reduce overhead for buyers but also offer greater customization, allowing for more-agile and customer-centric product offerings.

What was once a trend has now become a foundational shift in global sourcing. Brands and retailers, particularly in the U.S., are increasingly turning to suppliers in the Americas to diversify and de-risk their supply chains. Geopolitical factors, such as the reintroduction of tariffs under President Trump’s new trade policies, are accelerating this move. Nearshoring combines the cost efficiency of offshore manufacturing with the advantages of geographic proximity, cultural alignment and easier communication, making it an increasingly strategic option.

Understanding and utilizing trade agreements can provide a significant competitive edge. Preferential tariffs and other trade benefits can reduce costs and simplify cross-border transactions. However, compliance is key. Each market comes with its own set of import-export regulations, product standards and environmental requirements. Exporters must stay informed on rules such as admissibility standards, lead testing for children’s products, labeling protocols and de minimis rules, among others.









Chantal Danguillaume

Event Director

Playtime New York

iloveplaytime.com

As trade shows, we’ve expanded our selection of brands and products, bringing together a wide array of collections from across the globe. This international and curated approach allows buyers and brands to connect in one central location—an essential platform for collaboration and finding solutions in today’s changing market.

To support the industry further, we host talks and panels under themes like “With New Challenges Come New Opportunities,” offering professional insights and tools to navigate evolving business landscapes.

Our exhibitors also play a major role in driving innovation. They are responding to current consumer demands with: gender-neutral and seasonless collections, stock-based sales strategies, competitive and realistic pricing, more-localized production and shorter supply chains, sustainable materials, and smaller, more-agile collections.

Together, these approaches provide buyers and exhibitors with resilient, forward-thinking ways to adapt and thrive.





Quratulain Fatima

Trade and Investment Counselor

Consulate General of Pakistan Los Angeles

pakconsulatela.org

As Trade and Investment Counselor for Pakistan, I’ve closely observed how buyers and exhibitors in the apparel industry are adapting to economic pressures through targeted innovation. Digitalization has been pivotal—virtual showrooms, AI-based buyer-seller matching and hybrid trade events have allowed Pakistani apparel exporters to maintain visibility and forge global connections despite rising costs and travel limitations.

Sustainability is another major driver. U.S. buyers, especially in California, are increasingly prioritizing eco-conscious sourcing. In response, Pakistani manufacturers have introduced organic-cotton lines, low-impact dyeing processes and circular production models. These initiatives not only align with environmental, social and governance goals but also enhance brand reputation and consumer trust in the U.S. market.

Flexible payment terms, small-batch fulfillment and just-in-time manufacturing are also proving essential. These offerings help mitigate financial strain for buyers while allowing exhibitors to showcase adaptability. Many Pakistani apparel firms are investing in compliance, digital traceability and factory modernization to remain competitive and responsive.

Ultimately, the most crucial innovations are those that combine cost-efficiency, environmental responsibility and digital access. These strategic shifts are not only helping Pakistani apparel exporters navigate current economic headwinds but also strengthening long-term trade partnerships with U.S. buyers, especially on the West Coast. The future of apparel trade lies in innovation that serves both profit and purpose.





Kirsten Griffin

Visitor Promotions Director

Curve

curve-connect.com

Agility and the ability to pivot quickly are key for both exhibitors and buyers navigating the current retail climate. Buyers are investing in AI-powered assortment planning tools and inventory-management software to analyze what’s selling and understand how much merchandise they have available on hand.

Flexibility has become especially critical amid recent shipping delays and supply-chain disruptions. With some brands unable to deliver their spring collections on time, buyers are reallocating their open-to-buy budgets toward vendors who have merchandise readily available, allowing them to quickly fill inventory gaps and meet immediate consumer demand. Retailers are also using technology—CRM systems and AI-powered personalization to track their customers’ shopping behaviors, preferences and purchase histories. They are focusing their time and energy on maximizing every transaction in anticipation that fall sales may decline due to new tariffs.

For exhibitors at Curve, strengthening vendor relationships and implementing advanced software solutions for real-time shipment tracking and production transparency have become a top priority, ensuring greater supply-chain resilience and reliability in today’s retail landscape.

On the design side, brands are embracing virtual fittings, 3D product visualization and augmented reality to reduce sampling costs. This is especially vital as brands reevaluate their production partners and look at options to manufacture in new locations.





Sercan Kara

Business Development and Sourcing

Columba New York Corporation

columbanewyork.com

In today’s challenging market, U.S. buyers and apparel brands are focused on flexibility, speed and sustainability. Flexible MOQs have been essential for managing inventory and cash flow, while nearshoring and fast delivery are top priorities to avoid long lead times and supply-chain delays.

Sustainability is a must; buyers want eco-friendly materials, circular production and full transparency with certifications like GOTS and OEKO-TEX now standard. Digital tools like 3D sampling and virtual showrooms also help brands save time and money. Private-label services and customization remain in high demand.

Compliance and risk management are critical, too. Buyers seek reliable partners who meet strict labor and environmental standards and can navigate challenges smoothly.

Many U.S. brands are now looking at overseas sourcing. Regions like Central Asia and Turkey offer great opportunities with strong quality and pricing advantages. In the end, it’s all about finding trustworthy, responsive partners who deliver real value.





Tom Keefer

General Manager

The New Mart

newmart.net

It goes without saying that the majority of our tenants are being directly impacted by the chaos that the tariff wars have created. In The New Mart, we broadly can categorize the businesses our tenants are in as either single corporate showrooms, multi-line representative showrooms, or apparel-sourcing and e-commerce companies.

Corporate tenants are reviewing their manufacturing partners by country to determine the impact the tariffs are having on their pricing and deliveries and shifting production where possible. For the multi-line reps, there is uncertainty about orders secured with unknown delivery dates and changing landed prices. The same is true for those that are providing OEM sourcing for retail partners.

At this point in time we will endeavor to share relevant information with all our tenants and reassure buyers that we have 100 showrooms with more than 500 fashion brands and remain a critical destination for buyers to secure the latest fashions.





Amanda L. Kliegl

Vice President of Public Relations

PRINTING United Alliance

printingunited.com

At PRINTING United Expo, we’ve seen that innovation supporting operational efficiency, diversification and real-time education have been most crucial for buyers and exhibitors navigating recent economic challenges. Offerings like hands-on education on the show floor as well as educational sessions and panels, which provide critical insight about things like AI, automation, sustainability and workflow optimization, have been game changers.

Also, the concentration of cross-segment solutions in one place, under one roof—from apparel decoration to packaging and commercial printing—allows businesses to explore adjacent markets and expand revenue streams. Exhibitors are responding with more integrated, turnkey systems that solve real-world challenges and offer true business-diversification opportunities, helping buyers make smart investments with immediate impact.





Thierry Langlais

Vice President of Operations

Première Vision

premierevision.com

In the fashion industry, recent economic challenges—such as inflation, supply-chain disruptions, shifting consumer priorities and tariff uncertainty—have driven both buyers and exhibitors to innovate in ways that prioritize cost efficiency, agility and value creation. The most crucial offerings have included vertical integration, in-stock programs and lower minimums, enabling brands to better manage inventory risk while responding to growing consumer demand for ethical and sustainable products. These strategies not only reduce production waste and costs but also offer flexibility in uncertain markets. Additionally, the rise of tech-integrated garments and digital fashion have opened new avenues to diversify offerings and engaged younger consumers.

At Première Vision, which is part of The Creative Pole, the fashion division of the GL event group, we have been actively developing and promoting these types of innovative solutions to support the industry through this period of transformation.





Megan Long

Director

FIG

fashionindustrygallery.com

The recent economic shifts have echoed the challenges we faced during past recessions and the pandemic, reminding us just how vital resilience and connection are. Through it all, FIG remains steadfast in our commitment to providing buyers and exhibitors with a warm, welcoming environment—one that fosters relationships and supports our community through change.

At FIG, we believe it’s the details that matter most. That’s why we continue to invest in the experiences that truly elevate your time with us—thanks to our trusted travel, hotel, catering and amenity partners. From complimentary morning coffee and catered lunches to thoughtful afternoon pick-me-ups, we strive to offer a seamless, hospitable experience from start to finish.

While these offerings may not be groundbreaking, they’re a deliberate reflection of the core value that defines FIG: hospitality. It’s the foundation upon which we’ve built our market, and it’s the principle that continues to set us apart.

Our dedication extends beyond amenities. With a full-time buyer liaison on staff, we provide a personalized connection between buyers and brands, ensuring every visit to Dallas is not only efficient but also enriching.

Above all, FIG is built on relationships—which are rooted in trust, respect and mutual understanding. We’re here to support our brands and stores as we navigate this climate together, hand in hand.





Debby Martin

Chief Executive Officer

Bungalow Tradeshow

bungalowtradeshow.com

Keeping the focus on market offerings is important. We’ve seen incentives being offered to buyers at market to enable writing orders on the spot. As a community show, it’s crucial for buyers and reps to work in one setting to get the job done.

When our industry goes through economic changes, it hits the trade-market side as well. While cost is hard to manipulate during challenging economic times, we look for ways to support the exhibitors’ valuable time at market. Buyer-to-brand connections, new- and emerging-brand support, and our open-faced market layout make it easy for buyers to source current and new products.





Matthew Matthiesen

Show Director

NY Now

nynow.com

Buyers and exhibitors at NY Now have leaned heavily on innovative offerings that emphasize flexibility, value and connection. One of the most crucial innovations has been the hybrid-event experience. By combining the excitement of in-person discovery with digital tools like NY Now Online, powered by Bulletin, NY Now has empowered buyers to explore products and meet exhibitors both on-site and online, extending opportunities beyond the show floor. This flexibility has been essential for businesses managing tighter budgets and travel constraints, enabling connections well beyond show days.

NY Now’s modern three-day format is designed for meaningful engagement, supported by a mobile app with advanced matchmaking tools to help buyers navigate the show floor and discover the right products. Curated experiences organize brands into key areas, simplifying product discovery while allowing exhibitors to connect with their ideal audiences. Through these innovations—along with holding exhibitor pricing steady while expanding preshow education, digital tools and curated content—NY Now continues to foster an environment of growth for buyers and exhibitors.

Additionally, we offer relevant, timely programming to educate our audience on the pressing issues that matter most to their business. Educational programming tailored to current business challenges—data-driven decisions, experiential advantages, design and retail trends, and more—provide both sides with actionable insights to adapt and grow.

These innovations demonstrate NY Now’s commitment to helping the community thrive, building a dynamic, resilient, modern marketplace that meets today’s shifting needs and empowers buyers and exhibitors to succeed now and into the future.





Steve McCullough

Event Vice President

Functional Fabric Fair

functionalfabricfair.com

During these economic challenges, what’s making the biggest difference? The face-to-face discovery that happens when we bring the industry’s top producers and most-innovative brands together under one roof. Our highly curated shows, centered on sourcing sustainable performance textiles and materials, create those irreplaceable moments where you can actually touch materials, ask direct questions and build authentic relationships—something that’s proven absolutely essential in these uncertain times.

Our Trend Forum area has been another major win for both the exhibitors and attendees, showcasing forward-looking innovations that keep business moving forward despite market pressures. Visitors tell me repeatedly it’s their first stop for inspiration and discovery.

With all the tariff complexities on the horizon, our Expert Talks educational programming at the upcoming New York City July edition will cover this critical topic. We are also bringing our Day 0 Sustainability Workshop to NYC the day before the exhibition opens on July 21.

At the end of the day, the textile industry thrives on personal connections and tactile experiences. When we gather together, magic happens—supply-chain plans solidify, partnerships form and we all navigate challenges better. That’s the true value of what we’ve created.





Melissa K. Montes

Vice President, AXN and WWIN

Clarion

wwinshow.com

In today’s uncertain economic climate, value-driven innovation has been essential. At WWIN, our focus has been on delivering cost-effective, high-impact offerings that help buyers and exhibitors maximize their ROI. One of the most crucial innovations has been the introduction of flexible, all-inclusive booth packages that simplify budgeting for exhibitors and reduce the hidden costs that can deter participation. These turnkey options allow brands to show up professionally without the added expense of managing logistics.

Looking ahead, WWIN will introduce a curated matchmaking program designed to make product discovery even more efficient. This new offering will help buyers connect directly with the most-relevant brands and ensure that time on the show floor is as productive as possible—an important advantage in a time when every dollar and minute count.

WWIN’s partnership with Las Vegas Apparel has also expanded sourcing opportunities by creating a full fashion ecosystem in one location. Buyers can now shop women’s, men’s, young contemporary and accessories all under one roof—offering both variety and convenience that’s hard to find elsewhere.

We’ve continued to prioritize community and connection through exclusive networking events and intimate buying environments, which help foster long-term partnerships. This people-first approach remains a cornerstone of WWIN’s value, especially when the stakes are high for small businesses navigating an unpredictable economy.

Ultimately, the innovations that matter most are the ones that simplify, connect and deliver tangible value—and WWIN is proud to lead with that philosophy.





Cindy Morris

Chief Executive Officer and President

Dallas Market Center

dallasmarketcenter.com

Dallas Market Center has been extremely active in the fight against tariffs and in support of Main Street retailers and our exhibitors who supply them. In April, we launched “Stand With Main Street. Turn Off Tariffs”—a community campaign and petition signed by thousands of retailers and manufacturers demanding a 90-day pause on tariffs, which would ensure the free flow of goods for the critical fall and winter selling seasons.

We also updated our marketing messaging to emphasize the importance of attending summer markets. Our headline, “Retail Rules Are Changing. Be at Market to Rewrite Yours,” positions Dallas Market Center as the essential destination for retailers and brands navigating tariff disruptions and business shifts—helping them make smarter, faster decisions with confidence and community.

In May, we hosted a webinar featuring leading independent retailers sharing how they are adapting sourcing, pricing and inventory strategies amid economic changes. For June’s Apparel & Accessories Market, we will present “Fashion Feature: Thriving Through Change,” a discussion among independent retailers addressing tariffs, costs, evolving consumer habits and global sourcing challenges.

To further support exhibitors, we launched a complimentary educational series led by “Shark Tank” winner and business expert Joelle Flynn on equipping brands with tools to connect with buyers, maximize market success and grow sales.

Being in person at market remains crucial. Retailers tell us that Dallas is easier and more efficient and cost-effective than attending multiple shows across the country because of two nearby major airports and our hotel discounts.





Seamus Murtagh

Owner

CALA Shows Inc.

calashows.com

Buyers and exhibitors are navigating tighter budgets, unpredictable costs and more-cautious decision-making. The stakes are higher and everyone’s looking for smarter ways to work—not just new products but better systems that help them stay resilient.

At CALA Shows we’re launching a new B2B digital platform designed to extend the value of the live show. It will allow buyers to browse collections, place orders and connect with brands before and after the event—giving retailers the flexibility to buy on their own timeline and help exhibitors stay visible between markets. It’s not about replacing the in-person experience—it’s about making the most of it.

We are also partnered with Apparel Market Transport to simplify the freight process. With fashion-specific solutions like garment-bag shipping and direct-to-booth delivery, we’re helping exhibitors cut down on the stress and time involved in moving samples—especially as many brands aim to simplify their logistics and stay focused on the show floor.

In a time when travel, tariffs and margin pressures are top of mind, trade shows must offer more than just floor space. They need to support the full journey—before, during and after. That’s the role we aim to play: not just hosting a show but helping our community buy and sell smarter through whatever the market throws at them.





Jon Pertchik

Chief Executive Officer

ANDMORE

andmore.com

In today’s economic ecosystem, buyers and sellers are not just looking for transactions, they’re seeking community, trust and understanding. While navigating changes in the current economic climate, ANDMORE is focused on enhancing what we do best—creating strategic, relationship-driven environments where business gets done.

One of the most impactful innovations we’ve launched is a brand-activations program at both our Atlanta and Las Vegas Apparel markets. These experiences are more than just a platform for brands to showcase product; they are intentional touchpoints designed to foster high-value engagement.

Whether it is building an outfit with an apparel showroom or customizing sandals from a footwear exhibitor, these purpose-built events provide the tactile, face-to-face interactions that are irreplaceable in our industry. In times of uncertainty, buyers and brands want to come together in a place they know and trust to build their businesses in meaningful ways.

Furthermore, they open the door to vital conversations about sourcing, timelines, consumer trends, and the challenges facing retailers and brands alike. When a buyer spends ten minutes speaking directly with a brand founder or product designer, that connection translates to deeper understanding and stronger business outcomes.

At ANDMORE, innovation isn’t just about technology or tools—it’s about designing compelling in-person experiences that cultivate lasting impact, foster meaningful conversations and position everyone at every level of the wholesale marketplace for success.





Devon Ranger

Show Director

Collective Shows

collectiveshows.com

While navigating recent economic challenges, buyers and exhibitors need efficient, high-impact business opportunities more than ever. At Collective Shows, our most crucial innovative offering has been our intensely curated and intimate environment. This format inherently maximizes attendees’ time and resources, allowing them to streamline connections and drive meaningful business in one focused setting—a significant advantage when travel budgets might be restricted.

Beyond the core format, we’ve enhanced the experience with offerings that provide tangible value. Complimentary daily breakfast and lunch, along with energizing morning fitness sessions, reduce ancillary costs and foster a productive atmosphere. Our highly anticipated runway show offers buyers an essential, efficient sneak peek at the season’s hottest trends, giving them a competitive edge without extending their time away from their businesses.

Furthermore, dedicated networking opportunities, like our exclusive Sunset Reception, are vital. In uncertain times, fostering strong relationships is critical for both brands securing placement and retailers seeking reliable, innovative partners. These curated experiences—combining efficiency, tangible value, targeted trend discovery and relationship building—have proven most crucial for our attendees to adapt and thrive.





Erik Rosete

President

Art Hearts Fashion

artheartsfashion.com

At Art Hearts Fashion the most impactful innovations for buyers and exhibitors have been our digital and hybrid experiences. In response to economic shifts, we’ve expanded our platform beyond the runway—offering live-streamed shows, virtual showrooms and on-demand content that extend reach and drive engagement.

These tools allow global buyers to connect with designers in real time, review collections post-show and place orders seamlessly. This has been especially vital for emerging brands navigating travel and budget limitations.

By blending physical events with digital access and analytics, we’ve created a model that delivers both visibility and value—helping our community thrive despite economic uncertainty.





Jordan Rudow

Vice President

MAGIC

magicfashionevents.com

Our exhibitors’ most crucial innovation has been their business flexibility. With adjustable pricing, reduced minimums and broken-pack options, they’re meeting cautious buyers exactly where they need to be. These adaptations have been game changing, allowing retailers to manage inventory risk while maintaining their competitive edge in today’s market.





Ashley Sabo

General Manager

California Market Center

californiamarketcenter.com

In today’s economic climate we recognize the importance of making it as easy and cost-effective as possible for buyers, showrooms and exhibitors to connect and do business. That’s why we’ve taken meaningful steps to help minimize travel and other expenses. We’ve partnered with ten local hotels—many with standard rates already under $200—to offer exclusive discounts of up to 30 percent. Most of these hotels are within walking distance of the CMC, making them convenient and affordable for our guests.

During LA. Market Weeks, we’re proud to support our buyers with complimentary snacks, beverages, coffee and tea throughout the day as well as a free lunch. Additionally, buyers who place orders with our showrooms receive free parking. We’ve also launched Showroom Tuesdays to encourage local buyers to shop between markets, offering complimentary parking to those who do business with our showrooms on these days.

For our LA Textile Show attendees, we’ve reduced our standard parking rate from $21 to just $5—a gesture especially appreciated by our local community. For our international exhibitors, we offer exclusive package incentives to help offset their expenses. We understand that these costs can be a deciding factor in attending or exhibiting, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to reduce financial barriers and make participation more accessible for all.





Sean Smith

Show Director

Outdoor Retailer

outdoorretailer.com

Navigating recent economic headwinds has demanded agility and innovation across the outdoor industry. At Outdoor Retailer, we’ve seen several key offerings prove crucial for both buyers and exhibitors in this environment, most notably the introduction of Industry Day at OR.

For buyers, enhanced digital discovery tools remain paramount, allowing for efficient preshow product exploration. Deeper data analytics on trends continue to empower smarter buying decisions. Furthermore, curated matchmaking programs optimize connections. The addition of Industry Day, a focused half-day conference, offers invaluable, concentrated insights into critical industry challenges and opportunities, directly informing purchasing strategies and future planning.

For exhibitors, flexible booth options and enhanced digital storytelling remain key for cost-effectiveness and broader reach. Industry Day provides a unique platform to engage in high-level discussions, showcase thought leadership and connect with buyers on a deeper, strategic level beyond transactional meetings on the show floor. The focused content allows them to position their brands within the larger industry narrative and address key concerns directly.

Ultimately, the most crucial innovations, including the targeted and timely content of Industry Day, enhance efficiency, provide data-driven insights, foster strategic connections and offer flexible participation. This holistic approach empowers both buyers and exhibitors to navigate economic challenges with greater knowledge, foresight and collaborative spirit, fostering resilience and identifying new pathways for sustainable growth.





Judy Stein

Executive Director

SwimShow

swimshow.com

Our industry is constantly shifting, and this year is no exception. With talks of tariffs and how it affects manufacturing and deliveries, purchase orders and other facets, we suggest for brands to pay close attention to the market and industry shifts. Maybe it’s having calculations ready for the time we get to the show or figuring out the best ways to keep costs low and competitive.

In terms of innovation, at SwimShow we’re curating a group of industry panel discussions where our exhibitors can learn from experts about the various ways they can implement the lessons learned on the SwimShow floor. Showroom directors, heads of global brands and more will share insights, ideas and more.

Also, not only do we provide a variety of hospitality partners at Miami Beach’s greatest hotel properties far in advance of the show to get the best deals, but we also share a checklist of what to do by the time you get to SwimShow. Buyers and exhibitors alike are encouraged to download the SwimShow app; book your hotel, flights and make buyer appointments—even making dinner reservations in advance can help set you up for success!





Mary Taft

Executive Director

Fashion Market Northern California

fashionmarketnorcal.com

FMNC is very aware of the challenges that both buyers and exhibitors are facing in these uncertain times. One of the things we are doing is broadening our categories represented, providing more one-stop shopping for our buyers. We added children’s reps in January and more shoe reps in April. Other things we are doing to streamline the shopping experience are complimentary valet parking, lunch and daily giveaways, all to make it easy and economical to shop with us.

Since we are a rep-owned show, we are in full support of our exhibitors by offering an affordable place to showcase their brands as well as including exhibitors in all the complimentary offerings. We also encourage exhibitors to participate in our free social-media postings before each show to get their brands out for the buyers to view. This is a great way for buyers to preview products available at the shows.

FMNC has been very innovative in doing many things to create a lively atmosphere for both buyers and exhibitors to feel welcome and have fun. In February, we had our first fashion show on Sunday evening, where many exhibitors strutted their stuff by wearing their goods. By creating excitement and fun at the shows, it brings everyone together to eat, drink and shop in a welcoming atmosphere.

June’s show theme is “travel,” so come check us out to see the fun things we will have planned.





Roy Turner

Show Director of Surf Expo

Senior Vice President of Emerald

surfexpo.com

emeraldx.com

Navigating recent economic challenges has required a deep commitment to adaptability, agility and community. At Surf Expo, we’ve focused on providing tools and resources that help both buyers and exhibitors make the most of their time and investment. One of the most-effective resources has been our CONNECT matchmaking platform. It allows buyers and exhibitors to identify and schedule meetings ahead of the show, making it easier to arrive with a plan and leave with productive, results-driven connections—especially important when budgets and time are limited.

Sustainability continues to be a central focus, with many exhibitors showcasing eco-friendly and responsibly sourced products. This reflects the growing demand among consumers for environmentally conscious options and gives retailers access to goods that align with shifting market values.

Our Learning Labs have also played a key role in supporting our community. These sessions offer practical insights into topics such as supply-chain strategy, digital marketing and sustainable business practices, providing attendees with real tools to respond to ongoing industry pressures.

By encouraging wider use of digital tools like CONNECT, highlighting sustainability efforts and offering timely education, we’re helping our community stay informed, prepared and connected. These offerings have proven essential in helping both brands and retailers move forward with clarity and confidence, even in uncertain times.

Surf Expo remains a trusted marketplace for discovering opportunities, building relationships and supporting long-term growth in the water-sports and coastal-lifestyle industries.





Vivian Wang

Chief Executive Officer

Kingpins Show

kingpinsshow.com

We recently concluded our Kingpins Amsterdam show and are gearing up for our Kingpins China-Hangzhou show. The current uncertainty regarding potential new U.S. tariffs was obviously a topic of conversation. Overwhelmingly both exhibitors and attendees told me they need to continue to work together, to place orders, get goods into production and maintain deliveries.

As a global platform for the entire denim community, Kingpins is in a unique position to provide a venue to discuss issues like these as they develop. We also want to expand the sourcing opportunities for our attendees. For example, in Amsterdam, we introduced a new section, Made in Japan, featuring Japanese mills and manufacturers. By showcasing these collections in a dedicated, curated space, brands and retailers could meet with these companies to review their products and explore how to best work together in an intimate setting.

Another new section at Kingpins Amsterdam was the Jeanius Hub, which featured several companies that were new to the show. Attendees learned more about companies like Hand Made Stone, which hosted a workshop with Panther Denim to demonstrate how to use HMS’s reusable, eco-friendly alternative to pumice to hand-finish denim, and Les Mains Bleues, which recently introduced a new trend research engine. We describe the Jeanius Hub as a destination to discover new companies and products. Much like The Boxes, our area for creative collaborations, the Jeanius Hub is a place where we hope denim companies find inspiration to think about their businesses in new ways.





Responses have been edited for clarity and space.







