TRADE-SHOW Q&A Maintaining Trade-Show Brand Voice as Collaborations Increase

The apparel trade-show landscape has shifted in a similar way as the fashion industry it represents with collaborations among event brands and producers becoming more common. Many trade-show brands are coming together to form a united front by creating an atmosphere that allows buyers to cover an expansive array of categories.

This tactic of combining forces can support trade-show success, particularly during times of uncertainty in the economy and consumer spending. There are also challenges to striking the right balance when planning these partnerships to ensure that the messaging of one brand doesn’t overpower the other.

Trade-show producers must remain diligent in maintaining the essence of their brands to continue to attract their loyal clients while also embracing their partners’ branding when they choose to collaborate.

California Apparel News asked trade-show insiders: How are producers ensuring individual shows’ foundational elements remain undiluted?









Chris Curran

Group President, Media and Events

PRINTING United Alliance

printing.org

As collaborations between trade-show brands become more common, maintaining each event’s unique identity depends on a clear understanding of purpose. For us, PRINTING United Expo was founded on the idea of convergence—bringing together every segment of the printing and graphic-arts industry under one roof while still celebrating what makes each community distinct.

The key is collaboration without compromise. We work closely with our global media and association partners and exhibitors to ensure that new initiatives or co-branded activations enhance—not dilute—the experience. Every addition must serve our exhibitors and attendees first and align with our mission to advance the entire printing industry.

Ultimately, collaboration works best when the integrity of each brand’s audience and purpose remains intact. At PRINTING United Expo, our approach is to expand the tent while keeping the foundation strong, so every partnership deepens our collective impact without ever blurring who we are or who we serve.









Chantal Danguillaume

Event Director

Playtime New York

iloveplaytime.com

Playtime, as a visionary trade show, must move forward and offer brands and buyers the best opportunity to connect in the cities and locations around the world. We are committed to responding to and anticipating the needs of the family fashion and lifestyle market. And what better way to do this than by working with partners whose knowledge and expertise of their market helps us to move forward faster, more efficiently and with greater peace of mind?

Playtime has always collaborated with partners, brands, press, influencers and stylists, and we’re also the place where collaborations between brands have originated. It’s only natural that we partnered with the CMC [California Market Center] in Los Angeles during their August 2025 market week to launch our new “Tiny Show on Tour” concept by Playtime.

Collaboration means combining expertise, savoir-faire and reputation, supporting one another to build new opportunities on solid foundations and develop our business models. To ensure that each partner maintained their DNA and respected their identity, above all avoiding creating confusion for brands and visitors, we undertook extensive work with our respective teams before the launch of the event.

Each partner must retain their strengths and image to make the collaboration positive and enriching. So, we created a Tiny Show on Tour by Playtime universe within the CMC’s permanent showrooms.

We developed the signage, a communication strategy, and both individual and collective marketing campaigns.

We found balance for this first launch together that proved to be incredibly positive, constructive and enriching.









Sebastian Echavarria

Senior Textiles and Apparel Representative

ProColombia USA

procolombia.co

As collaborations between trade-show brands become more common, producers are adopting strategic frameworks that protect each event’s DNA while leveraging shared value. The key lies in defining the core value proposition of each show before partnership discussions even begin. Producers are mapping brand equities—such as target audience, product categories or industry focus—to ensure complementary strengths rather than overlaps.

Joint committees are increasingly used to maintain governance and decision-making balance, where each partner safeguards signature elements such as curated exhibitor lists, keynote formats or buyer-engagement programs. Clear segmentation is also being reinforced within the physical layout and digital marketing: Co-located events may share infrastructure or networking lounges but maintain independent branding and content tracks.

Digital data play an essential role as well. Exhibitor and attendee analytics help producers identify which audiences intersect and which remain unique, allowing for fine-tuned communication strategies that preserve identity. Additionally, transparent communication with exhibitors—emphasizing that collaboration expands reach rather than alters positioning—builds trust.

Ultimately, successful producers are reframing collaboration not as fusion but as ecosystem design—connecting platforms without blending their identities. This approach ensures that trade-show alliances enhance market influence while keeping each event’s foundational DNA intact.









Hillary France

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Brand Assembly

brandassembly.com

At Brand Assembly, collaboration has always been in our DNA—we believe it’s how the industry grows stronger. While we don’t formally partner with other trade shows on a production level, we’re always open to supporting anything that makes the shopping experience easier and more meaningful for retailers. Our goal is never to blur identities but to complement each other’s strengths while collectively uplifting the entire market experience.

We also recognize that brands today are multifaceted. They often participate in more than one market environment, and that’s okay. We never want to hinder a brand from doing business the way they need or want to do business. We know the traditional trade-show model is shifting, and we are always working to modernize how retailers and brands interact as we move into the future. What matters most is that each show delivers a distinct experience, point of view and community. For us, that means staying true to the Brand Assembly ethos: discovery, creativity and a sense of community that feels authentic, not competitive.









Sercan Kara

Business Development and Sourcing

Columba New York Corporation

columbanewyork.com

Collaborations between trade shows have created stronger visibility and wider networking opportunities across the fashion industry. Yet, in many cases, these partnerships have also blurred the original purpose of each event. While they successfully bring people together under one roof, producers often overlook the deeper purpose of serving both exhibitors and buyers according to their specific needs.

In today’s fast-paced market, simply gathering large numbers of participants is no longer enough. Exhibitors expect qualified buyers, and visitors look for relevant suppliers and effective connections. Customized matchmaking—aligning the right brands with the right buyers—has become essential to protect value and ensure mutual benefit.

At Columba New York, we apply this approach through vertical, private B2B events designed around the needs of both exhibitors and visitors. Our aim is to make each interaction meaningful and to use everyone’s time as efficiently as possible. Time has become the most valuable currency in today’s business world. The future of trade shows will depend not on how many people they gather but on how effectively they connect them—ensuring collaboration enhances purpose rather than diluting it.









Tom Keefer

General Manager

The New Mart

newmart.net

The New Mart continues to participate in market and promote the five L.A. markets each year on behalf of our world-class fashion brands. We’ve seen a shift in the trade-show landscape and its impact on our tenants.

Some of our tenants have become road warriors to support the multitude of regional shows that popped up after the pandemic, yet participation in these events and trucking their samples on-site has become extremely costly. In the face of the uncertainty caused by the fluctuating tariff implications, many of our tenants have shifted to offering a one-on-one white-glove comprehensive brand presentation within their permanent showrooms, which are open here at The New Mart every day of the year.

We’ve also hosted over 100 days and nights of events over the past two years including: conferences on digital privacy and global AI; town halls with the district attorney and the mayor of Los Angeles; cancer-support charity galas; competitions for Miss Caribbean L.A. and Miss Philippines; several fabric shows including LA Fabric and a Fabric Affair; Designers and Agents; L.A. Market Week; and over 30 nights of fashion shows including Los Angeles Fashion Week by Art Hearts Fashion, TWIF, Glam-Z and Asian Fashion Week.









Greg Kerwin

Senior Vice President

Fashion by Informa

fashionbyinforma.com

The key to ensuring our shows remain undiluted when collaborating or co-locating with other trade-show brands is maintaining clear brand identity while creating synergistic opportunities.

At Fashion by Informa, our core foundation centers on connecting brands with retail partners while staying true to our core mission: creating environments where tangible industry business happens. When we co-locate brands in our Vegas and New York marketplaces, each show maintains its distinct value proposition while delivering tremendous added value.

This co-location strategy transforms the buying experience. Instead of traveling to multiple cities and venues, our attendees access comprehensive product categories in a single destination, all during one market trip, maximizing their time and budget.

Each show preserves what makes it unique: MAGIC’s commitment to fostering critical relationships across trend and contemporary categories, Sourcing’s supply-chain focus, Coterie’s advanced contemporary women’s collections, Project’s emphasis on men’s premium apparel and OffPrice’s value-driven merchandise solutions.

Whether buyers discover tomorrow’s trends or brands establish distribution channels, co-location enhances our ability to deliver ROI and meaningful connections while offering unparalleled shopping efficiency.

This approach allows multiple shows to complement each other while maintaining individual strengths, ultimately providing exhibitors and attendees with comprehensive market access.









Meryl Mandelbaum

Managing Director

Designers & Agents

designersandagents.com

As trade-show alignment becomes more prevalent, the primary goal remains the same—to provide retailers a more streamlined market experience.

Joint markets are about synergy, not sameness. Together, they create a richer ecosystem, one that celebrates individuality while enhancing the overall experience for all participants and attendees.

For D&A, that mission is rooted in a steadfast commitment to showcasing thoughtful, design-led collections that embody originality, creative integrity and exceptional quality. Every brand featured at D&A is carefully selected through a rigorous screening process, resulting in a distinctive and well-curated mix that offers a truly fresh perspective.

More than a marketplace, D&A serves as a destination for discovery—where retailers seek out collections that elevate their assortments and distinguish their stores from the status quo. This cultivates relationships between designers and buyers built on shared values and a passion for design. It’s a community where the dialogue between creativity and commerce is the driving force.









Matthew Mathiasen

Group Show Director

NY Now and IGES

nynow.com

iges.us

Strategic collaborations are becoming powerful tools to elevate the attendee experience while preserving the individuality that makes each event unique. For us, the guiding principle is simple: Partnerships should amplify—not overshadow—a show’s identity.

A standout example is our collaboration with DesignWorks Collective at NY Now’s Summer Market. Together we created the Game Lounge—a Tennessee-inspired destination that transported attendees into a Western-themed experience. Featuring Gentlemen’s Hardware games, a lively Here’s How happy hour with live music and interactive activations, the lounge was more than décor—it was an immersive environment that perfectly complemented NY Now’s creative energy.

From New York to Tennessee, our partnership philosophy extends to IGES [International Gift Exposition in the Smokies] as well, which proudly partners with key industry associations such as Maize, NAFDMA, MSA and ZAG. These alliances bring invaluable expertise, connections and tailored opportunities to our vendors and attendees. Through Maize and NAFDMA, we connect with agritourism and farm market professionals; MSA enhances the museum retail experience with products that complement cultural institutions; and ZAG bridges the gap for zoo and aquarium gift retailers. Together, these partnerships strengthen IGES as a hub for innovation, community and business growth across the specialty retail landscape.

We approach every partnership with intention, ensuring activations feel additive rather than disruptive. Each element is curated to reflect the values of our community, giving attendees fresh, memorable experiences without losing sight of why they’re there. Collaborations can be transformative when the show’s core story leads the way.









Steve McCullough

Event Vice President

Functional Fabric Fair (RX)

functionalfabricfair.com

Functional Fabric Fair launched as the U.S. extension of the show Performance Days and has grown into four annual editions—winter in Orlando, Fla., spring and fall in Portland, Ore., and summer in New York—spanning outdoor, sport and fashion sectors. As audiences and industries become more interconnected, collaborations between leading trade shows have become one of the most effective ways to share resources, expand reach and build stronger communities. The most successful partnerships enhance, not dilute, what makes each brand unique.

Our new winter edition in Orlando 2026 will run concurrently with the PGA Show, the longest-running and largest global gathering for the business of golf, organized by PGA Golf Exhibitions [part of RX] and the PGA of America. This partnership builds on our shared history of innovation and performance materials.

We’ve also joined forces with the Future Fabrics Expo, aligning two platforms dedicated to sustainable innovation. By staying true to each event’s core audience and values, we ensure that collaboration strengthens, not compromises, our foundational purpose.









Roxane Mirtolooi

Show Manager

LA Textile

californiamarketcenter.com

We strongly believe that aligning ourselves with key trade-show partners serves to benefit the larger Los Angeles fashion and downtown Los Angeles communities, creating more attention for this market region and our individual shows. That being said, we also think it’s important to keep the integrity of our shows distinct from those we collaborate with. For example, the primary way our LA Textile show has differentiated itself from partner shows is in our curation of its exhibitor base. We strive to present West Coast designers with an elevated selection of textile, design and manufacturing resources, focusing on Europe, Japan, Turkey and North American companies with sustainable offerings.

Another characteristic setting LA Textile apart, and continuously pointed out by attendees and exhibitors, is the creative and aesthetic atmosphere we work hard to design. In addition to finding exciting exhibitor and educational resources, we want our attendees to enter a sensory-filled experience that leaves them inspired. From our visual trend installations to our artisan coffee bars and relaxation lounges, each facet of the show environment is planned for the designer and their artistic sensibilities. Based on the feedback we hear, these details are noticed and truly matter. Many attendees and exhibitors travel a great distance to be at the show, and so these amenities and details are our way of communicating that their participation in our LA Textile community is highly valued.









Melissa K. Montes

Vice President, AXN and WWIN

Clarion

wwinshow.com

As collaborations between trade-show brands become more common, maintaining each show’s unique identity starts with clear intention. Before any partnership takes shape, it’s essential to understand what makes each brand stand out—its audience, experience and purpose. True collaboration should strengthen those qualities, not blur them.

At WWIN, The Men’s Edit and Las Vegas Apparel, we’re focused on building experiences that complement one another while preserving each show’s distinct voice and value for buyers. That means finding the right moments to connect, through shared buyer perks and experiences, while keeping each environment, product mix and community true to its roots.

In the end, it’s about communication, clarity and respect. When partners understand and celebrate what makes each brand special, collaboration becomes a way to elevate everyone involved.









Cindy Morris

President and Chief Executive Officer

Dallas Market Center

dallasmarketcenter.com

At its heart, Dallas Market Center is a community where retailers can easily find everything in one location. That’s why more buyers are choosing Dallas, the leading marketplace for apparel and accessories, the exclusive marketplace for English and equestrian, and the only destination for top Western brands.

The breadth and depth of women’s fashion in Dallas continue to attract retailers from across the country and around the world. Buyers value the unmatched opportunity to see every category, including gift, under one roof and find new product lines to expand their assortments.

As our markets grow, we remain committed to preserving what makes each event special while helping buyers save time and make discovery efficient. Each show stands on its own, but in January five markets take place in succession to create Dallas Fashion Week, an unmatched event where buyers can discover the latest in contemporary women’s fashion, stylish menswear, new Western styles, and innovations in English and equestrian lifestyle. Another opportunity to efficiently explore women’s contemporary apparel and accessories alongside 2026 gift collections arrives in March, when permanent gift showrooms open alongside apparel and accessories.

Every market is curated with intention: quality brands, an efficient layout and engaging events that make each visit valuable. For apparel, accessories, English and Western, Dallas Market Center remains unmatched in bringing together the best brands in the best place for the most efficient and inspiring buying experience.









Olivia Schott

Creative Operations Man­ager

Preface

prefaceshow.com

At Preface we believe collaboration is one of the most powerful tools for shaping the future of our industry, but it only works when each partner stays true to their identity. Rather than merging identities, strong collaborations between trade shows should amplify what makes each partner distinct. While collaborators should share common goals and ethos, they should lean on each other for their respective strengths.

As trade-show collaborations become more common, we’re intentional about preserving our own foundation while amplifying shared values. Through combining forces to expand visibility, marketing reach and overall attendance, producers can pool their resources to create a bigger platform and richer experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.

This past September, for example, we partnered with the British Columbia Apparel and Gear Group in Vancouver to explore how regional ecosystems can foster more resilient, connected supply chains. Looking ahead to January, our L.A. event will collaborate with Denim Dudes, globally recognized for their expertise in denim trends, and Re/Assembly, a collective from Sweden, Spain and Korea, educating the industry in circular practices.

With each partnership, we begin by reaffirming the Preface mission: to educate the fashion industry about textile innovations that lead to a more sustainable way of working. By identifying where our missions align, we ensure that while our voice evolves through collaboration, our core purpose remains intact—to create thoughtful, future-focused dialogue that moves the industry toward meaningful change.









Judy Stein

Executive Director

SwimShow

swimshow.com

As collaborations between trade shows become more prevalent, producers ensure that each show’s foundational elements remain intact by maintaining distinct branding and curated experiences. Our platform, SwimShow, continues to spotlight the latest in beachwear, resort and swim trends. Our partner Curve, from our October 2025 show in Miami—EDIT SwimShow x Curve—remains dedicated to intimate apparel and its unique brand offerings.

The partnership allows us to reach even more buyers and brands, offering an assortment of product beyond what would be traditionally present at either show. Our exhibiting brands will be presented in an immersive setting that shares a synergy, really bringing the partnership together, ensuring that attendees can navigate each segment with ease and fully experience the distinctiveness of both shows. By fostering open communication with exhibitors and attendees, we ensure that the core values and unique identities of each trade show remain undiluted.









Caron Stover

Senior Vice President, Leasing–Apparel

ANDMORE

ANDMORE.com

As collaborations between trade-show brands become more common, it’s essential that we preserve the DNA of each show while embracing the power of partnership. At Apparel Market, we’re deeply intentional about curating experiences that reflect our core identity—trend-forward fashion, buyer-driven assortments and a community-first atmosphere. Collaborations are not about blending into sameness; they’re about amplifying what makes each show distinct.

We work closely with our partners to ensure that any shared programming, crossover activations, or co-located events are additive, not dilutive. That means maintaining dedicated spaces, tailored marketing and programming that speaks directly to our audience. Whether it’s a runway show, a buyer’s lounge or a panel discussion, the Apparel Market voice remains clear and consistent.

We also listen—to our exhibitors, our buyers and our brands. Their feedback guides how we evolve while staying rooted. Collaboration should feel like a value-add, not a compromise.

Ultimately, the goal is synergy, not uniformity. When done right, partnerships allow each show to shine brighter, offering attendees a richer, more dynamic experience without losing the essence of what brought them there in the first place.









Mary Taft

Executive Director

Fashion Market Northern California

fashionmarketnorcal.com

Right now our priority is keeping our own show strong—staying true to our brand, our audience and the experience our exhibitors and attendees expect from us. If the opportunity ever arises for a collaboration, we will approach it very strategically to make sure our core values, audience focus and overall look remains, which is what keeps our show strong, whether it stands alone or works with others.









Roy Turner

Show Director, Surf Expo

Senior Vice President, Emerald Expositions

surfexpo.com

emeraldx.com

As we are expanding our Shoreline Outdoor category, we’re staying true to our roots while embracing the broader water-driven outdoor lifestyle.

Shoreline Outdoor supports brands and products that cater to life along rivers, lakes and ocean coasts—extending our reach while remaining anchored in the culture of water.

We maintain clarity and cohesiveness through collaborative activations that enhance the experience, furthering our commitment to face-to-face connection and community. Our show floor remains clearly organized. Feedback guides our growth, helping us ensure that every expansion—like Shoreline Outdoor—adds value without losing the essence of Surf Expo.

Collaboration and category growth are part of our evolution, but our foundation remains firmly anchored in the water-inspired lifestyle, culture and community that has defined Surf Expo for 50 years.









Linda Villalobos

Head of Marketing and Communications

Luxe Pack

luxepack.com

As collaborations between trade-show brands become more common, producers are taking strategic steps to ensure that each show’s foundational elements remain undiluted while maximizing the value of shared audiences and synergy. This balance is achieved by clearly defining each event’s identity, its mission, audience and content pillars and curating every touchpoint around those principles.

Luxe Pack Los Angeles exemplifies this approach, designing its event to offer the most powerful and valuable trade show for creative packaging across all cross-sector brands. Running concurrently with MakeUp in Los Angeles enables Luxe Pack to support the surge of beauty brands on the West Coast with all their product-development needs while maintaining its unique focus on packaging innovation and creative excellence. Central to this strength is its powerful roster of agile suppliers, carefully selected for their ability to meet the specific demands of West Coast brands, particularly those seeking flexibility, speed-to-market and sustainable solutions without compromising on creativity or quality.

Complementing this is the Luxe Pack education program, which addresses the most pressing industry issues and emerging trends that affect all sectors, from sustainability and materials innovation to design strategy and consumer engagement. Through this combination of expert-driven content and highly curated supplier partnerships, Luxe Pack Los Angeles preserves its authentic foundation while amplifying value through collaboration, demonstrating that thoughtfully executed partnerships can enhance rather than dilute a brand’s essence.









Vivian Wang

Chief Executive Officer

Kingpins Show

kingpinsshow.com

At Kingpins collaboration is at the heart of what we do. It’s a driving force behind many of the projects and initiatives showcased at our events.

Throughout our more than 20-year history, we’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with other trade shows. When we partnered with Messe Frankfurt earlier this year, both our team and our friends at MFI agreed it was important for Kingpins to stay independent and true to its own unique spirit. We’re lucky to have a partner who not only understands the value of preserving our DNA but also brings incredible resources and experience to support our continued success.

Kingpins is, of course, a trade show—but it’s also much more. It’s a platform, a community and a gathering place for the global denim industry. As proud members of that community, we’re committed to preserving that identity.

That said, we’re always open to meaningful collaboration with our sister organization when it aligns with our mission and values. One such opportunity came earlier this year when we hosted a seminar at the Texworld LA show titled “Kingpins Denim Talks: Plot Twists & Possibilities in Challenging Times.” The session brought together industry experts—both from within and beyond the denim world—to share insights on building resilient businesses and navigating change.

It was a pleasure to introduce the Kingpins ethos to a new audience, and we look forward to exploring future collaborations, always with the goal of serving our community and strengthening the denim industry as a whole.





Responses have been edited for clarity and space.