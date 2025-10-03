CALIFORNIA BEAUTY AG Celebrates California’s Natural Beauty With Spring ’26 Park Pass Looks























Designers at Southern California denim and knitwear brand AG Jeans have been proud of the brand’s Golden State heritage since the label’s founding in 2001. They now highlight the region’s allure with the brand’s Spring 2026 Park Pass collection, which features imagery of a stylish road trip through a selection of the state’s national parks: Yosemite, the Channel Islands and Joshua Tree. The brand has pursued more-responsible denim and apparel making over the years through practices that include water-saving initiatives, ozone and laser technologies, responsible fibers, and solar power, all of which contribute to land preservation and environmental protection.

While the Spring 2026 collection celebrates California’s natural beauty, it also focuses on sustainable approaches to apparel making, which has been a tenet of AG since its founding. AG describes the collection as “embracing the spirit of the American West and the transformative journeys that unfold there.” AG remains proudly Californian in this moment as the brand moves into 2026.

Park Pass’s first delivery reflects Yosemite National Park, located in Northern California’s Sierra Nevada and famous for its giant sequoia trees. The white tones of the mountains are reflected in pieces such as the Sawtelle Button-Down and Saige Wide Leg Crop in Powder and the Embellished Billie in Opal Radiance. Pine colors of Yosemite’s trees inspired pieces such as the Blake Crew Shirt in Deep Alpine. Camper chic takes on an authentic twist with the Adam Jacket in Natural Oak and the Chels Turtleneck and Sanna Knee-Length Short in Khaki Sand.

AG heads off to the Southern California coast to The Channel Islands National Park—which includes Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel and Santa Barbara—for its second road-trip drop. Sailor stripes and utilitarian notes informed the design direction for pieces such as the Danny Long-Sleeved Shirt in Navy/Natural Stripe, Century Short and Pant in Sulfur Spruce Green and Roselle Shirt in Sunlight Yellow.

The AG road trip concludes at Joshua Tree National Park primarily located in southeastern California’s Mojave Desert. AG pulled inspiration from the park’s towering rocks and clay hues. Pieces in this third delivery include the Sawtelle Button-Down in Desert Plaid Grey Multi, Scarlet Cami in Yucca Shadow, Sadie Crew in Heather Grey and Mercer Pant.

Denim in the Park Pass collection includes the Thalia knee-length short and Adria and Stella pants. New denim fits include the Billie relaxed straight leg, Sydney mid-rise stovepipe and Quinn low-rise skinny. Women’s bottoms range in size from 23 to 33, and retail pricing ranges from $158 to $695, while tops are sized XS–XL and priced $68–$325. The AG Jeans Spring 2026 Park Pass collection will be available in stores and online at agjeans.com, and goes live Feb. 5.