NEWS Inside the Industry

Messe Frankfurt is expanding its Home Textiles Sourcing footprint to Los Angeles in 2026. The show will be co-located with Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles July 21–23 at the California Market Center in the city’s downtown fashion district. Home Textiles Sourcing provides attendees with options in home fabrics and finished soft goods in categories including bedding, bath, table, floor coverings and decorative accessories. “The West Coast is not only a hub for apparel and fashion innovation but also for home and lifestyle markets,” said Jennifer Bacon, vice president of fashion and apparel at Messe Frankfurt Inc. “By uniting these three shows under one roof, we’re offering a sourcing experience that supports the full spectrum of buyer needs.”





White Oak Commercial Finance will support sustainable growth of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC, through a $20 million ABL Revolver Facility with a $5 million uncommitted accordion and $1 million sublimit for letters of credit. Los Angeles–based Lulu’s was founded in 1996 and transitioned to an exclusively e-commerce platform in 2008. “We are pleased to work with Lulu’s as it enters this next phase of growth,” said Matt DeBernardo, managing director at White Oak. “This transaction underscores our cross-sector abilities to deliver fast, flexible and tailored financing solutions to support middle-market businesses.”





Circulose has partnered with Jilin Chemical Fiber for the exclusive marketing and sale of viscose filament yarn made with Circulose. The 2026–2028 partnership centers on Jilin’s Jirecell viscose filament yarn, which blends 30 percent Circulose and 70 percent wood pulp. As production scales, Circulose and Jilin aim to increase Jirecell’s recycled content to 50 percent. Jilin has pledged to increase the volumes of the Circulose it purchases annually, and any of the pulp not used during production will be blended across the viscose company’s fiber portfolio. “We have been working with Circulose for many years, and we have full confidence in its performance and market potential,” said Jin Dong-Jie, general manager of Jilin. “With this commitment, we are proud to set a global benchmark for textile circularity. Together with Circulose we will lead the industry toward a future where recycled fibers are the norm.”





Artistic Milliners has acquired a majority stake in Cone Denim from Elevate Textiles. Karachi, Pakistan–headquartered Artistic Milliners will operate independently of the 130-year-old Greensboro, N.C.–based Cone Denim, which will offer fully vertical end-to-end solutions. This deal reflects an expansion that brings the Artistic Milliners–Cone Denim reach to Parras and Yecapixtla, Mexico; Jiaxing, China; and Los Angeles. “Cone Denim will preserve its unique identity while continuing to drive its own business strategy. Our goal is to collaborate closely with the Cone Denim team, building on the legacy and achievements of more than 130 years,” said Murtaza Ahmed and Omer Ahmed of Artistic Milliners in a joint statement. Cone Denim will be led by Steve Maggard, the company’s president, as a standalone portfolio company under Artistic Milliners.