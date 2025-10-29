NEWS Barbara Fields Is Back to Business

Veteran trend forecaster Barbara Fields is returning to her beloved business more than 40 years after she opened her eponymous buying office through which she became known for her forecasts of “Million Dollar Items,” or the products that were necessary for a successful season. Fields will relaunch with a similar approach as she reports on fashion’s top-trending items each month, sharing her findings digitally with her clients and implementing a more personal approach.





“I am going to be working with the clients on a more one-on-one basis [according to] what their needs are,” said Fields. “I can be their eyes and ears as a one-stop expert in all of the categories per classification in the junior and young-contemporary area.”





As Fields searches for the pieces that will skyrocket among trends, she traverses the world to identify the key styles in major fashion cities. She has worked with such companies as JCPenney, Ross Stores, Sears and YM Inc.





Fields will work with retailers and manufacturers as well as textile and private-label companies in women’s, juniors and young-contemporary fashion as she shares her forecast reports via thousands of images.





“Some of the young people are incredibly strong as far as the eye [goes]. As far as the expertise of knowing how to make money tracking the items like I do—that is what I can offer,” Fields said. “I know how to milk an item. I know when to get in and when to get out. That is the success of 2026 and further. I can smell the item before it happens. When I go into a store, I can smell the item. It’s kind of like you go in and a lightbulb goes off.”





The first report under the new Barbara Fields business will be released Nov. 1.