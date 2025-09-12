SLR Business Credit Announces Addition of Gino Clark to Expand its Traditional Factoring Business





SLR Business Credit, in conjunction with its affiliate SLR Digital Finance, has announced that Gino Clark has joined as Senior Vice President/Managing Director to expand its traditional factoring business. In this leadership role, he will be delivering SLR Business Credit and SLR Digital Finance’s full suite of asset-based and factoring products to U.S. businesses. Mr. Clark is based in the SLR Business Credit / SLR Digital Finance Sherman Oaks, California office.

Gino was most recently a Senior Vice President for Milberg Factors and prior to that the Los Angeles Region Manager for White Oak Commercial Finance LLC. Previously, he held senior roles at GMAC Commercial Credit , Suntrust Bank, Finova and Heller.

Jeffrey Goldrich, President and CEO of SLR Business Credit, said that Gino is, "a seasoned addition to our team and will play a key role in the continued development of our asset-based and factoring businesses."

SLR Business Credit offers asset-based loans and recourse and non-recourse factoring to businesses in a wide array of industries with funding needs from $1 million to $250 million. SLR Business Credit, through its Digital Finance division, finances companies in the digital media and ad tech businesses.