TRADE SHOW REPORT DMC’s August Market Achieves Highest Attendance in Five Years

Dallas Market Center reported that its Aug. 12–16 market had the highest attendance in five years across its Apparel & Accessories Market, KidsWorld, WESA’s International Western/English Apparel & Equipment Market and the American Equestrian Trade Association International Trade Show. The event attracted locals, buyers from across the United States and a nearly100 percent increase in international attendees. Higher domestic attendance was reported from the local region, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West. The DMC also reported its largest increase in new stores in four years.

“The August markets underscored the strength of our marketplace and our national draw,” said Cindy Morris, president and CEO of Dallas Market Center. “We saw growth across every retail category, with more new stores and gains from every U.S. region as buyers confidently placed orders from exhibitors across our marketplace.”

While retailers explored Spring/Summer 2026 merchandise, they also sought goods from Cash & Carry exhibitors, particularly during the Apparel & Accessories Market and AETA. As Western wear continues to tick up, Dallas remains central to traditional retailers in this category and buyers who purchase for trend-driven stores.

“The recent WESA Trade Show was another success for members and buyers,” said Sophia Jagella, marketing specialist at the Western & English Sales Association. “This August, innovation took center stage with new exhibitors, exciting products and the Most Innovative Product Award. Although the August edition is the smaller of the two biannual shows, it continues to grow each year with more buyers, more exhibitors and strong momentum evident from the very first day of the show.”

WESA has become an integral destination for buyers searching for the latest in Western and English styles each season, but it also serves as a resource for domestically manufactured goods.

“We were impressed with the quality of buyers who are committed to American-made products, which means a lot to us as a family business,” said Chaedrea Kenley of Double J Saddlery. “The combination of Dallas market and WESA continues to be a winning formula for our brand and our customers.”

The Apparel & Accessories Market returns to the Dallas Market Center Oct. 21–24 for its final edition of 2025.