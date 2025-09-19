TRADE SHOWS Functional Fabric Fair Reveals Fall Focus Topic, New Offering

Functional Fabric Fair powered by Performance Days’ upcoming edition Nov. 11–13 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore., will focus on Textile 2 Textile (T2T) Recycling—The Role of Recyclers and debut a Future Fabrics Expo Innovation Hub. This hub will showcase next-generation materials to present sourcing options to attendees.

Citing growing regulations, guidelines and policies such as Extended Producer Responsibility, that bring circularity to the forefront of apparel making, Functional Fabric Fair will illustrate how T2T supports efforts to create new apparel from old pieces. This topic will take center stage Nov. 13 during an Expert Talk with Charles Ross of Royal College of Art, Abby Hollis of LIVSN Designs, Brian La Plante of YKK Global Marketing Group and Adam Gardiner of Textile Exchange.

“Functional Fabric Fair continues to grow each year as the essential sourcing and education platform for the performance and outdoor textile industry,” said Steve McCullough, event vice president. “This fall, attendees will experience more exhibitors, more innovation and more opportunities to connect with leaders driving the future of sustainable textiles. With the addition of the Future Fabrics Expo Innovation Hub, expanded education and our new focus on textile-to-textile recycling, Portland will be our most impactful edition yet.”

Registration is now open for the November show, which will feature more than 300 sustainable-certified suppliers whose offerings include functional fabrics, finishes, trims and accessories for the Fall/Winter 2026/2027 seasons.

Functional Fabric Fair will also include Daily Expert Talks, including “From Imposing to Inclusion: Rethinking Human Rights Protection in the Supply Chain,” “Beyond the Wash: New Insights on Microfiber Biodegradation and Ecotoxicity” and “Tariffs and Evolving Trade Policies and Their Impact on U.S. Apparel Sourcing.” Attendees will have opportunities to engage with the latest advancements in trending categories such as Trend Forum, Bodywear Collective, Innovation Hub, Wool Forum and the Cotton Forum as well.