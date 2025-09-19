TRADE SHOW REPORT IFJAG Sees Growth





















Despite the ever-changing tariff landscape, retail attendance was up at IFJAG, the International Fashion Jewelry & Accessory Group, held at the Embassy Suites Aug. 16–19. The not-for-profit association is the global source for trendsetting fashion jewelry, accessories and private-label products for wholesalers, volume retail buyers and independent retailers.

“We were pleasantly surprised to see retail attendance higher than usual with an increase of 22 percent, which is unusual for August,” said Executive Director Don Valcourt.

Some 100 exhibitors filled hotel suites on three floors, offering intimate buying experiences. Show perks for buyers included drawings for Visa gift cards.

Valcourt added that overall it was a good show and exhibitors were happy.