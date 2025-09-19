Inside the Industry

UNIFI has unveiled A.M.Y. Peppermint, a naturally deodorizing yarn that relies on sustainably sourced peppermint oil and will retain its freshness throughout the life of the product. It is available in virgin and REPREVE recycled polyester. A.M.Y. Peppermint sustains odor control through 50 home launderings, is powered by mint-derived botanicals and available with REPREVE options fully traceable via FiberPrint technology and certified by U-TRUST, GRS and SCS for recycled content. “This launch reinforces our commitment to sustainable innovation,” said Eddie Ingle, CEO of UNIFI. “A.M.Y. Peppermint gives brands a powerful tool to deliver freshness and performance through the power of nature.”





Epson has released the SureColor F1070 Business Edition, its complete garment-printing system designed for apparel entrepreneurs. The compact size of the SureColor F1070 hybrid direct-to-film and direct-to-garment printer fits easily into smaller spaces such as home studios. The system includes inks and maintenance supplies. Transparent viewing panels allow creators to print with confidence. It allows personalized designs to transfer to nearly any fabric, including products with unique shapes, providing greater opportunities for creatives to customize their product offerings and expand their businesses. Inks are certified by OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT and are CPSIA compliant, making them safe to create apparel for babies through adults.





Milliken & Company’s Polartec has introduced an air-permeable laminate named AirCore. According to the company, Polartec AirCore is 100 percent free of PFAS-based chemistry and protects against external factors. Polartec AirCore relies on the brand’s nano-fiber membrane to ensure dryness while remaining windproof and water repellent. It’s constructed with a recycled face and back for a sustainable approach to performance apparel. “Polartec AirCore is a highly air-permeable laminate that facilitates continuous moisture vapor exchange, harnessing ambient airflow to deliver faster dry times, reduced clamminess and superior comfort even during peak exertion,” said Karen Beattie, Polartec’s director of product management.





Lenzing Group has launched Lenzing Pro, a digital platform that centralizes the textile and nonwovens supply chains. The business-user resource streamlines certification and branding, provides technical fiber information, and fortifies collaboration with Lenzing’s partners. Lenzing Pro compiles information such as fiber specifications and fabric certifications, brand licensing, marketing tools, and support from experts and offers a multilingual experience for users 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The platform’s intuitive search and filter features allow Lenzing partners to identify the fiber solutions that best suit their technical needs in addition to desired sustainability certifications and end-use requirements.