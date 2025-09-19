TRADE SHOW REPORT MAGIC Delivers Slow Fashion























Once again for this season Project Women merged into Contemporary at MAGIC at the Las Vegas Convention Center Aug. 18–20, creating an outlet for women’s apparel collections spanning trend, young contemporary, modern sportswear and contemporary women’s fashion from elevated leisure wear to bold and fun statement pieces.

“We work hard to keep relevant and fresh, giving our customers a new reason to come in and shop, always reinventing the wheel. We make sure to have a connection with the customer—have a touchpoint with them—and they’re part of what we’re doing,” said Staci Barnes, owner of the Maple Boutique, with six stores in the Portland, Ore., metro area.

The top half of the crinkled-jersey tunic from Los Angeles–made Chalet et ceci is 50 percent bamboo and 50 percent recycled polyester with a 50 percent poly bottom. “We care about the fabric—it touches your body. It’s long-lasting fashion with an artsy, edgy look for any occasion,” said owner Ceci Kim.

The Malia dress designed by Dylan in Newport Beach, Calif., comes with a slip and adjustable straps, or it can be worn as a top. Priced at $72, it’s made with a signature soft cotton and embroidery, cutout lace with shirring, and crochet embroidery details on the front and back and pockets.

Rockabilly in Los Angeles relaunched with women’s, showcasing its fashion-forward Jasmine trucker jacket with front and back direct embroidery logos plus a Slurpee-inspired iced-grape Sadie jean jacket in 100 percent denim with a heavy stonewash and pigment dye.

Nearly every piece of trendless classic-casual clothing at Hashttag in Los Angeles is one of a kind because of the use of dead-stock PFD fabrics. “Last season we found a great gauze for one collection. Our staple basic is a ribbed rayon,” said owner Sean Park.

Miami-based Coolibar sun protection you wear showcased Mott 50 edition resortwear with UPF 50. Its one-size-fits-all asymmetrical hydra sun poncho with hydra tie pants provide an elegant and sophisticated look for those sensitive to the sun.

Argentina-based Deluc featured a 100 percent cotton ultra-feminine vintage-lace lingerie slip–inspired sheer sleeveless babydoll with a V-neck and laced collar priced at $34.

“MAGIC brought together an exceptional range of women’s collections showcasing this season’s dominant trends, from Elemental Flow’s fluid silhouettes to Vibrant Escape’s vibrant palette and beachy details,” said Jordan Rudow, VP, MAGIC, Fashion by Informa.