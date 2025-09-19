TRADE SHOW REPORT Nostalgia, Streetwear and Launches at Project























Y2K nostalgia emerged as one of Project’s dominant trends Aug.18–20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center with iconic brands including Ed Hardy and Von Dutch in attendance.

Streetwear continued to be dominant with elevated, bold designs. Athleisure, golf, skate and other sports-inspired clothing established themselves as cornerstone categories within men’s fashion. Men’s buyers also found an assortment of tailored suits, sweaters and eveningwear.

With a flagship retail store on La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles’ own Market Studios has much to celebrate. “We’re showing our Spring ’26 line, which we’re very excited about as it features an insane collaboration with DreamWorks Pictures’ “Shrek,” paying homage to the famous liquid-blue skulls T-shirt, a very fun Shrek twist on a streetwear classic,” said Lucas Pierce, VP, sales, for Market Studios.

Messy Teddy in Miami launched at Project with T-shirts, ornate polos and a rayon, poly and spandex long-sleeve knit crew and pant set with a large Messy Teddy silicone logo.

Husband and wife tech executives Amrita and Sylvain Casset created Arttitude in San Jose, Calif., a collection of T-shirts, hoodies and jackets that feature works by classic and local Bay Area street artists. “We’re celebrating a natural passion for art, creating a new medium that gives people exposure to art they might not know,” said co-owner Sylvain Casset. Pieces are priced from $55 up to $135.

Los Angeles–based Young Republic offered a fashion overall with suspenders in a cotton spandex mix that can also be worn as a pant, priced at $78.

“Our fashion piece for the Holiday season is the oversized chocolate velour Jimmy Jacket with super-T stitching for contrast and copper-gold hardware, similar to the style actor Timothee Chalamet wore last year,” said Emily Culen, account executive for True Religion. The jacket and matching Ricky straight-fit bottom with flap back pockets are priced at $78.

“Project Las Vegas continues to be the definitive platform where modern menswear evolves and thrives,” said Edwina Kulego, VP of men’s, international and sourcing.