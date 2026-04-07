INSIDE THE INDUSTRY Everlane’s New Collection Reinforces Its Longstanding Commitment to Sustainable Style





Just in time for Earth Month, Everlane is highlighting its Spring 2026 collection made with Masters of Flax Fibre linen. This certified, fully traceable linen requires no irrigation or GMOs and produces 74.3 percent fewer carbon emissions than conventional linen. A longstanding part of Everlane’s responsibly sourced fiber strategy, each piece is traceable from seed to finished garment, offering a level of supply-chain transparency that remains rare in the industry.

“We’ve worked with responsibly sourced linen for years because it shows what the future of materials can look like,” said CEO Alfred Chang. “When you can trace a fiber from the farm where it’s grown to the finished garment, it creates a level of accountability consumers are increasingly asking for.