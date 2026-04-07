INSIDE THE INDUSTRY
Fast Simon Instantly Tells Merchandisers What Products Are Successful, Overexposed—or Hidden Gems
For the first time in e-commerce, merchandisers using Fast Simon can quickly and accurately optimize products for maximum conversion and revenue—and measure the short- and long-term opportunity costs of merchandising decisions.
With its breakthrough AI solution, Fast Simon instantly and accurately tells merchandisers:
- How quickly does a product become successful? Is a new product a winner or a dud? What other products are hidden winners?
- Are products and collections optimized for maximum potential? What products are overexposed at the expense of others?
- How do today’s merchandising decisions impact future portfolio success?
“The sooner merchandisers know the true performance of a product, the faster they can adapt and make more money,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon.