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Hardis Supply Chain and Pandora Partner on Global WMS Transformation

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

    Pandora warehouse
  



Hardis Supply Chain, a global leader in supply-chain software and technology solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry retailer by volume, to support a major global warehouse-management-system transformation.

Pandora has embarked on a comprehensive modernization program spanning ERP, WMS, TMS and global visibility platforms to support rapid growth, sustainability goals and an increasingly digital retail ecosystem.

“We needed a partner that would flex with us,” said Dawn Swackhamer, Pandora vice president of global operations & planning technology. “The big names can be rigid and don’t offer customization. Hardis was willing to configure and customize to meet our needs, and they do it very well.”

The solution is being deployed in Europe, Thailand and North America.

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