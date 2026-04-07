INSIDE THE INDUSTRY Texbase Announces the Release of Solution for CPSC eFiling

Texbase, Inc., a leading cloud-based platform that connects brands and retailers to their supply-chain partners and independent testing labs, has announced the release of Texbase for eFiling, designed to help prepare and submit certified product data directly to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Product Registry.

As regulatory requirements continue to expand and product compliance becomes more data-driven, brands and retailers are under increasing pressure to ensure their compliance data is accurate, complete and available at the moment products move through Customs. Texbase for eFiling addresses this challenge.

“eFiling is not just about sending data to the CPSC. It’s about efficient workflow delivering the right data, in the right format, at the right time,” said Joe Walkuski, founder and CPO.