INSIDE THE INDUSTRY WGSN and Coloro Announce the Color of the Year for 2028





WGSN, the world’s leading consumer trend forecaster, and Coloro, the leader in color excellence, recently presented the 2028 Color of the Year—Radiant Earth.

“In a world that often feels chaotic, we're seeing a shift toward emotions like resilience and flourishing,” said Stephanie Barnscher, senior color forecaster at WGSN. “Radiant Earth perfectly anchors this emotional mindset, offering a grounded, reliable neutral that fosters deep-seated trust. For brands, this color helps to create products and environments that feel both reassuringly nostalgic and confidently future-ready.”

Against a backdrop of prolonged global disruption, Radiant Earth emerges as a pivotal hue, encouraging a decisive shift away from fleeting emotions toward enduring stability. In doing so, it offers reassurance and paves a resolute path forward.