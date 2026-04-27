INSIDE THE INDUSTRY bluesign Introduces a New Certification for Verified Sustainability Claims

Bluesign technologies ag has announced the launch of bluepass, a new certification mark and product-labeling system created to deliver clear, substantiated and verifiable sustainability claims at scale. Developed in close collaboration with bluesign System Partner companies and informed by emerging EU regulatory requirements for environmental claims, bluepass replaces the existing bluesign PRODUCT and bluesign APPROVED designations with a unified certification framework designed for both consumer-facing transparency and regulatory compliance. “At a time when sustainability claims are under increasing scrutiny, the industry needs clarity, consistency and proof,” said Barbara Oswald, bluesign’s chief commercial officer. “bluepass now provides our over 900 global System Partner companies a standardized way to communicate verified performance, grounded in real production processes and supported by accessible data.”