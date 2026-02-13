TRADE SHOW REPORT Functional Fabric Fair Colocates with PGA Show























With much anticipation, Functional Fabric Fair—powered by Performance Days successfully launched its winter edition colocated with the PGA Show, the world’s largest global business gathering for the golf industry, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 21–22.

Attendees were comprised of more than 1,100 sourcing professionals plus golf, lifestyle, performance and athletic brands. Exhibitors showcased the latest innovations in high-performance functional fabrics, trims, components, sustainability and accessories.

“I saw more brands in the golf/tennis/pickle ball arena this season,” said Jay Wetherald, international sales, at Los Angeles–based Eclat Textiles, whose best-selling fabric is the Heather and solid Moss Jersey with a high spandex content and buttery hand for performance and breathability.

“I personally like the show colocated with the PGA. I love golfing, and I think we can help PGA brands with their sourcing needs,” said Ray He, business director at JOOYA Textile in Irvine, Calif., whose top-selling fabric is a navy seersucker with breathability, a soft hand and UV protection.

CASLA, an American company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia, “specializes in swim out of Colombia but also cut-and-sew knits,” said Adnan “Addy” Jinnah, director of partnerships at California Apparel Services Los Angeles. Its top seller is a machine-knit Pima-cotton short-sleeve sweater polo with an elevated hand feel and fiber traceability.”

The event also delivered two days of Expert Talks and Trend Forum programming, reinforcing its role both as a sourcing destination and an education and thought-leadership platform.

“The response exceeded expectations,” said Steve McCullough, event vice president of Functional Fabric Fair. “Launching in Orlando alongside the PGA Show allowed us to connect brands exactly where critical sourcing and material decisions are being made. The level of engagement on the show floor confirmed there is strong demand for a focused sourcing event dedicated to performance and sustainability, especially within the golf and activewear markets.”

Said PGA Show Vice President Marc Simon, “The launch of the Functional Fabric Fair at the PGA Show is both a natural evolution and a full-circle moment for our industry.” Functional Fabric Fair originated at the PGA before evolving into a successful stand-alone event. Its return as a colocated experience reinforces the PGA Show’s role as a catalyst for innovation across the golf apparel ecosystem.”