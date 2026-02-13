TRADE SHOW REPORT Trends and Innovation at Première Vision New York

Akbaslar Tekstil







A globally vibrant mix of over 2,100 professionals from the fashion and textile industries came together at Première Vision New York Jan. 13–14 at Tribeca 360°.

Key players shared their interest in the latest developments, trends, textile innovations, sustainable materials and exceptional craftsmanship.

Brands included Alexander Wang, Anna Sui, Anthropologie, Favorite Daughter, John Varvatos, Loveshackfancy, Macy’s, Monique Lhuillier, Nordstrom, PVH and Rebecca Taylor.

Two days of programming highlighted topics from “Innovations in Fashion Circularity” to “Trends x AI Innovation” and “Spring/Summer ’27 Colors.”

Les Tricots Élégant Inc. proudly produces high-quality versatile technical-performance fabrics in Montreal. “Our top-selling products are our jacquard fabrics designed for the fashion, activewear, swimwear and intimate-apparel markets. This includes our double-knit and singleknit jacquards, laces and mesh,” said CEO Maxime Theriault.

Akbaslar Tekstil from Bursa, Turkey, provides fabrics and garments for soft dressing including dresses, tops and skirts. “We’ve been a Turkish Fortune 500 company for many years,” said Ron Sheridan, president of STC Textile Inc., U.S. sales representative for Akbaslar Tekstil. “We’re the largest European textile printer, producing fabrics and garments for Europe’s biggest fashion retailers and brands from Turkey, China and Morocco.”

“The strong attendance and the high quality of visitors over these two days clearly demonstrate the relevance of Première Vision New York within the current market landscape,” noted Thierry Langlais, vice president of operations. “Despite a challenging global context, the show proved to be a true place for business exchanges and forward-looking dialogue,” added Langlais.