THE TRAILBLAZERS Triarchy Family Legacy: Responsible Stewards of the Planet























The two brothers and one sister behind family-owned Triarchy are trailblazers known for introducing responsible denim with a clear conscience to the market, transforming the denim industry one pair of jeans at a time.

“To me, plastic is future garbage we’re not going to make,” said Adam Taubenfligel, co-founder, creative director and responsibility lead at Los Angeles–based Triarchy.

Disgusted by the amount of pollution going into local waterways and trash in landfills caused by the denim industry, siblings Adam, Ania and Mark Taubenfligel tuned into “mindful consumption” and radical transparency, creating the first and only plastic-free stretch denim that allows the jean to biodegrade in under two years.

Continued Adam, “My brother, Mark, had a degree in business, our sister, Ania, was modeling at the time, so we could tick a lot of boxes just among the three of us. And the name was kind of a given—three heads of state as it were.”

“We all wear all the hats but also very different hats, so we lean into everything for all major decisions, but we all do very different things. And since we relaunched, my brother’s wife, Andrea Holmes, who was my best friend in high school, came in and is our CFO, so it’s a real family affair with the four of us.”

A peak on another higher mountain for Triarchy’s view of responsibility is new technologies that enable them to print and digitally dye jeans on demand with non-toxic inks that remove the entire wash process completely. A new lab in Los Angeles allows for stateside production again.

“We can literally do all this amazing stuff with partners that understand the mission we have and bring to market something that still gives each customer a garment that they love without any of the harmful offsets,” continued Adam.

“At the end of the day, I love storytelling more than anything, and, really, Triarchy is a vehicle to do incredible storytelling with positive benefits, from all of us doing the design and manufacturing to the people in the factories to the people who own the product.

“I laugh every day with my team; whenever we have a family call we’re always in a good mood. I don’t know how we manage that—it’s like we keep the vibe so high and I think it’s because of the alchemy that we’re creating with what we’re doing at Triarchy. It’s just nice.