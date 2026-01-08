TEXTILE REVOLUTION Bowers Museum Celebrates India’s Textile Revolution With a Continuing Bash























"Global Threads: India’s Textile Revolution” is the current exhibition at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, Calif., bringing to life the dazzling story of Indian chintz, painted and printed cotton textiles that revolutionized the way the world dressed and drove the development of the modern industry.



The groundbreaking exhibit is a visual feast featuring over 80 objects spanning four continents from the Royal Ontario Museum and rarely seen private collections.

Global Threads explores over 1,000 years of textile mastery. From palace-size palampores to 13th-century archaeological fragments and contemporary couture, it unpacks India’s role as the world’s premier textile powerhouse and exporter.

“We feel this presentation will open people’s eyes to the interconnectedness of world societies and our common humanity,” said Bowers Museum President and CEO Dr. Sean O’Harrow.

A member’s preview was held Dec.12 with upcoming events including lectures, cinema and an immersive evening of Bollywood-inspired performances, fashion and feasts of Indian fusion at the Bowers Bollywood Bash March 21.

Global Threads: India’s Textile Revolution will be on view through April 5.