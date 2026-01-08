HONORING ARMANI LATTC Honors Giorgio Armani at Fall 2025 Gold Thimble Fashion Show























The Fall 2025 edition of Los Angeles Trade-Technical College’s Gold Thimble Fashion Show took place at its downtown Los Angeles campus with student designers creating pieces under the theme “Titan of Fashion: Giorgio Armani.” The venerated Italian designer passed away Sept. 4, 2025, at the age of 91.

Sixteen students graduating from the LATTC Fashion Design program created looks within the theme and five other categories: swimwear, childrenswear, avant-garde, menswear and eveningwear. The Fall edition of the show, which took place Dec. 12, closed out 2025 and also marked the event’s 70th anniversary.

“The Gold Thimble Fashion Show is a great chance for our students to show off everything they have learned during their two years in LATTC’s Fashion Design program,” said Joe Guerrieri, chair of design and media arts at the school. “Each semester features a mix of design categories, including a special theme unique to that show. This semester, students took on the iconic work of Giorgio Armani, diving into the challenge of recreating his intricate designs. They absolutely rose to the occasion with some truly standout pieces.”

Bea Otero Nussbaum secured a first place Gold Thimble win under the theme of “Titan of Fashion: Giorgio Armani,” while Andrea Ramirez secured second place and third place was won by Tammy Jean Park. Swimwear honors were awarded to Julião Ocampo in first, Brian Niehaus in second and Javier Ramirez in third. Marlen Rios Gonzalez secured the top spot in childrenswear, with Estevan Sanchez winning second and Maria Caballero third. The avant-garde honors were awarded to Kylie Guo in first, Estevan Sanchez in second and Andrea Ramirez in third. Menswear’s first place was awarded to Julião Ocampo, with Marlen Rios Gonzalez placing second and Kylie Guo taking third. Marlen Rios Gonzalez placed first in eveningwear, while Julião Ocampo secured second place and Andrea Ramirez placed third.