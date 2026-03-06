TRADE SHOW REPORT Growth at ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel





















An increase of new brands at ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel, colocated with Womenswear In Nevada at The Expo at World Market Center, held Feb. 16–19, attracted more international buyers as well as crossover buyers from its Atlanta edition, who completed their buying in Las Vegas.

“This is our biggest floor plan since inception, and 37 percent of the customers are new,” said Caron Stover, ANDMORE SVP, apparel. “Exhibitors are taking larger spaces to accommodate more buyers.”

In addition to the beautifully relaxed setting were plenty of amenities, experiential activations and programming centered on real-time insights.

Anchor brands Entro, Easel, ee:some, She + Sky, Glam and Timing were from Los Angeles.

“We’re here to find new vendors with the hottest fashion-forward trends and visit vendors we know,” said Lyndsay Weinstein of Closet Space in Zion, Ill.

Americana is a big trend for Summer. The 4th of July collection at ADORA in L.A. was a big hit with its assortment of knits decorated with the American flag.

First-time exhibitor, family-owned Davi & Dani, based in Los Angeles, was excited about its garment-washed sets with reverse stretch, unique stitching and protruding seam lines.

Everyday athleisure brand Aryea, also from Los Angeles and family-owned, featured a vibrant flowy sleeveless baby-doll dress with great stretch, a ruffled V-neck and SPF 50 protection. “Great for playing any sport or kickin’ it old style,” said Deb Widener, brand representative.

Also making its LVA debut was L.A. brand Vine & Love showing a lightweight, wide-leg baggie-fit pant with ruffle bottom and elastic waist.