Jacqui Accessories

Jacqui Accessories

TRADE SHOW REPORT

IFJAG Sees Growth at New Location

Kelli Freeman, Contributing Writer | Friday, March 6, 2026

    B & R Accessories Inc.
  


Energy was positive at IFJAG, The International Fashion Jewelry & Accessory Group, held Feb. 15–18. The global source for trendsetting fashion jewelry, accessories for wholesalers and large-volume retail buyers saw an increase in attendance at its new location at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center Las Vegas.

“We’re sold out this season and expanding to a fourth floor in August,” said IFJAG Executive Director Don Valcourt.

Necklaces and brooches were popular at Canoga Park, Calif.–based B & R Accessories Inc. while nautical-themed bracelets and earrings were key items for Jacqui Accessories in Murrells Inlet, S.C.

VIDEO

Video Brought To You By
Dallas Market Center

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter