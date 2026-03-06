TRADE SHOW REPORT Project Where Denim Was King





















Project. held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Feb. 17–19, continued to be an inspirational hub for men’s fashion trends.

Distinct neighborhoods like Project Now spotlighted elevated streetwear, while the new Project Classic Community showcased tailored clothing and outerwear. Notable denim brands included Ed Hardy, G-Star and MAVI.

One of the bestsellers for California-designed Serenede was its Caviar 7 fitted, skinny, wax-coated denim with embroidered logo.

Los Angeles–based True Religion highlighted men’s and women’s collections. Its Bobbi Super T red stitch with super-flap pocket was popular for at-once.

“I’m not here for factories,” said Naz Harounian, owner of Ned’s Melrose in Los Angeles. “I’m here for fire, designers with a story in every seam and a dream that keeps them up at night. Good people building something true.”

Designers like Obi Nwankwo, founder and CEO at Pomona, Calif.–based Knotwtr (“knot neglecting our talents willing to take risks”) featured a 10-pocket denim. “It was inspired by my grandfather, who came from Nigeria to the U.S. and motivated people to take that next step,” said Nwankwo.

Fashion entrepreneur Patrick DiLascia returned to the menswear stage with the launch of his Los Angeles–designed modern prep collection The lll. “I paired a striped rugby hoody with oxford inner-hood detail and this season’s mascot, a chenille patch duck with a cotton seersucker pant with embroidery,” said DiLascia.

“This thoughtfully organized event continues to connect and energize the men’s fashion industry, fostering meaningful collaboration and innovation among brands, buyers and creatives,” said Edwina Kulego, VP, Global Business Development & Growth, Fashion by Informa.