TRADE SHOW REPORT Win-Win for WWIN





















Womenswear In Nevada, colocated with ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel at The Expo at World Market Center Feb. 16-19, grew 2,000 square feet since its August edition, attributed to intentional merchandising, collaboration and brands bringing buyers.

The reimagined floor layout included a Trend Discovery aisle that ran diagonally and featured vignettes for Autumn/Winter 2026 with themes like City Utility and Digital Sparkle.

“We come to see certain brands and walk all the shows for anything new, exciting and fun for our events, rodeos and music festivals,” explained David Lawr, Rockin Cowboy Clothing Co. in Vancouver, Canada.

Moon Light in Los Angeles featured a wire-collar jacket. “It’s slightly transparent white with black polka dots, a black and red zipper, and crushed nylon with a funky black taffeta barrel leg,” said owner Connie Pae.

Alison Sheri of Montreal featured an ensemble with a puffy sleeveless hoody vest, dressy straight-leg pull-up and off-white turtleneck with a horizontal embroidery stitch.

“People say I don’t usually wear prints, but I love yours,” said Roseann Sun Woo, designer, owner and founder of Clara Sun Woo in New York of her sophisticated, soft stretch rayon and spandex knit fabric pants.

U.K.–based White Stuff paired a colorful and comfy striped crew neck over cotton utility pants with stripes accenting the sides of each leg.

“We’re bringing vibrancy to the Las Vegas market,” said Mel Montes, VP, WWIN. “Brands are telling us they’re thrilled. This is a great partnership; it’s really an exciting time for WWIN.”