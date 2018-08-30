MANUFACTURING San Francisco Creativity Meets Italian Artistry for Flora Dancia's Sleepwear

In June 2017, Elizabeth Spiering launched her luxury sleepwear line with her sister and mother. The San Francisco brand is designed in the Bay Area but relies on Italian fabrics and manufacturing.

Starting out by selling online only, Flora Dancia now counts resort boutiques, lingerie retailers and small bricks-and-mortar locations among its partners.

“We partnered with a retail group that works with the Four Seasons and other high-end resorts,” Spiering said. “I just shipped four boxes to different Four Seasons locations. “The brand can be found in the Four Seasons hotels in Orlando, Fla., and in three locations in Hawaii—Lanai City, Honolulu and Waialua.

The family’s mission to develop quality sleepwear began from a search for mid- to high-price items for a different option that fell somewhere between the Gap and La Perla. While trying to navigate how to create a quality sleepwear brand, Spiering traveled to Europe to explore sourcing options.

“We went to Italy and did some research. Everything [we do] is sourced and manufactured in Italy. We found some great manufacturers and the fabrics were amazing,” Spiering said. “The linens are just so divine in Italy. Our linen pieces are selling incredibly well.”

Using mostly Italian resources, Spiering has embraced the heritage of the region’s artisan work. With its streamlined production process, from design to the embroidered details, Flora Dancia’s apparel and sleepwear is made in one of the most fashionable areas of the world.

“We use a graphic-design house in London to create and curate our print stories. Then everything is printed at a print house in Como, Italy. Our manufacturers are all outside of Florence,” Spiering said.

Customers are comfortable enough in Flora Dancia’s pieces to wear them out of the bedroom as part of a polished yet casual look, which is versatile and perfect for travel.

“In our linen, we offer a collared shirtdress and a more relaxed, woven cover-up piece. Those really are incredible,” Spiering explained. “We have some short sets in a woven that are really beautiful, almost a poplin. All of our pajamas are all cotton sateen.”

For Fall 2018, Spiering is adding transitional sleepwear that can be paired with jeans, sweaters or jackets as an outfit.

In addition to a tuxedo-stripe pajama with coordinating robe and fresh nightgown design, made of Italian silk, Flora Dancia’s next collection will include a camel-colored long cardigan and navy quilted overcoat.

“It’s taking sleepwear to the streets, but it’s not really streetwear,” Spiering said. “It’s adding to that comfort at home and warmth of the fall and winter months.”

As a Bay Area–based company, Spiering recognizes the importance of her role in the community as an emerging independent brand.

“We have some major, huge, pioneering apparel companies [in the area], but there aren’t many of us who are smaller companies here,” she said. “It makes us unique to be headquartered out of San Francisco and manufactured and sourced in Italy.”

Boutique owner Marjorie Bower discovered Flora Dancia by reading the Sunday style section in her local newspaper and knew that the designs reflected her clientele’s taste.

Bower’s boutique in Larkspur, Calif.—The Lingerie Shoppe—opened in the 1970s, but she acquired it in 1991 after becoming a customer. The shop is a fixture in her community.

“As an independent store, it’s important in today’s retail market that you try as hard as you can to stay ahead of the Internet,” she said. “I am always on the hunt for something fresh, something new, something that can be in my store that isn’t so represented all over the place.”

Through Flora Dancia’s approach to elegant comfort in loungewear, Bower’s customers have found a brand that offers unique pieces with delicate details and superior materials.

“The real big hit was their white linen little nightdress with a cap sleeve—so crisp!” Bower recalled. “I know half the people who bought it were going to put some sandals on and wear it out. So it becomes a perfect travel piece. If you want to sleep in it, sleep in it. If you want to wear it out, wear it out.”

For its first anniversary this past June, Flora Dancia decided to show its gratitude and say thank-you by gifting a camisole to each customer who made a purchase during the year.

“It’s all about the brand experience. When we send out orders, there is the branded tissue and a reusable sweater bag with our logo and a handwritten note,” Spiering said. “It’s the details that we have to include in every order.”

Wholesaling at $65 to $300, Flora Dancia is available in boutiques, select resort partners and at www.floradancia.com.