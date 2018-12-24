Honey Birdette Opens 1st U.S. Shop

Australian lingerie label Honey Birdette opened its first American bricks-and-mortar boutique Dec. 19. It took a bow with a champagne party at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

Label founder Eloise Monaghan said the 500-square-foot shop will be the first in a fleet of 40 Honey Birdette boutiques in North America. The boutique’s design includes dressing rooms featuring custom-made whisky bar carts, and walls lined with dark, gloss tiles.

Honey Birdette is unique, because it is an independent, successful design label owned and run by women, Monaghan said. It runs more than 55 stores in Australia.

Attending the debut part were models, actors and social media stars such as Zienna Sonne, Vendela Lindblom, Arika Sato and Jocelyn Binder.