RETAIL Retailer Rebecca Minkoff Talks About the Human Connection

Rebecca Minkoff believes that retail is more than technology. It is that human connection that keeps customers walking through the door.

Minkoff was speaking on Nov. 13 at the inaugural ReMode event at the Los Angeles Convention Center where she was interviewed by Fabrice Nadjari, who co-founded Studio 55, which provides content for brands, educational institutions and other groups.

While the panel was called “Driving In-Store Engagement Through Storytelling and Touchscreens,” both speakers also touched upon building loyalty between brands and consumers. Minkoff advised fostering a community with consumers. “Build a community before you have a product to launch,” she advised.

One way to do that is by creating a social-media presence or blogs that will foster discussions with consumers. When it is time to introduce a product, consumers will feel comfortable with the brand because the brand spent time trying to know them. “It’s about the emotional connection you have with her,” Minkoff said of building brand loyalty.

In a way, Minkoff was ahead of her time when it came to retail technology. She developed a reputation as being an innovator in the bricks-and-mortar space. In 2015, she infused a digital sensibility in her Rebecca Minkoff flagship on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. The shop features a “Connected Wall,” which is the size of a large screen. It shows images of Rebecca Minkoff products and can be used to search for products in the store and request services, including setting up a dressing room.

Nadjari also emphasized community building and building store experiences. These steps are crucial for sophisticated consumers who do research on brands before making a purchase. One new retail experience he mentioned was Cadillac House, a store and events space in New York City set up by the auto manufacturer.

He said that thousands visit Cadillac House even though many of them have had no previous experience with the brand. Because Cadillac House offers events to the public, it puts Cadillac on the radar screen of many people who might not have given the car label any thought.