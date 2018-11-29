Rachel Zoe Shows Holiday Collection

Palisades Village retail center, in Los Angeles' exclusive Pacific Palisades enclave, took a bow in September. On Nov. 28, Rachel Zoe produced a holiday fashion party at Village’s Coast Lounge. She presented her Rachel Zoe label’s Holiday Collection at the lounge for those living at the private residences at Palisades Village.

Looks include suiting, gowns, cocktail dresses and jumpsuits. All the styles glistened with a metallic shimmer. Rachel Zoe confessed that the look is a favorite. “I love sparkle, shine, glitz and glamour,” she said. She believes it’s what the doctor ordered for wellbeing on the holidays. “The more you dress up, the better you feel,” she said.

Palisades Village developer Rick Caruso dropped by the event. Also making appearances; socialites Kathy Hilton and Paris Hilton, model and actress Jaime King, Soleil Moon Frye, and celebrity make-up artist Joey Maalouf.