Rachelle Appelle Shows Bridal at Society Fashion Week

Recently engaged to be married, Rachel Carlson made a bridal line for the downtown Los Angeles-headquartered Rachelle Appelle label. On Oct. 12 she showed 15 looks for her Rachelle Appelle line at Society Fashion Week at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

The Rachelle Appelle runway featured a wide range of bridal looks, ranging from white bridal gowns to a tuxedo for a lesbian bride.

“It was important for me to have all sizes and diversity on all levels. No matter who you are, you deserve to look beautiful on your special day,” Carlson said.