David Lerner Pops at Alfred Melrose Place

For more than a decade, Melrose Place in West Hollywood, Calif. has been the address for elegant flagships for top designers and fashion houses such as Marc Jacobs, Zero + Maria Cornejo, Isabel Marant and Balmain. New York-brand David Lerner NY also recently decamped to the design district. It produced its first pop-up shop. David Lerner X Alfred Coffee Melrose Place. No surprise here. New York designers love coffee.

Alfred is located at 8428 Melrose Pl. Scheduled to run until the end of October, the pop-up will host events; such as a party on Sept. 27, an Oct. 4 birthday party for Mickey Mouse – Happy 90th Mickey! –parties during a Halloween week and a closing sale on Oct. 30-31. Check it out.