Heidi Klum in Disney Parks Designer Collection

Forget the Mickey Mouse Club, Mouse Ears Go Fashion

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, May 14, 2019

While the world goes gaga over the scheduled May 31 opening of Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, (of course you heard about Stars Wars’ capacity crowds overwhelming Disneyland.) The mouse’s merchandising wizards cooked up something just for the fashion people.

The mouse recently announced the Disney Parks Designer Collection; limited-release collections of Mickey and Minnie ear headbands designed by designers such as Vera Wang, Betsey Johnson and Heidi Klum. Individual new looks will be released every month. They’ll retail from $58 to $600. On May 24, this line will release mouse ears from the Harveys brand.

photo

Betsey Johnson's mouse ears

photo

Harveys

photo

Coach

