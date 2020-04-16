MANUFACTURING Two Fashion Brands Use T-shirts to Fight COVID-19

Many Californians are looking for ways to support COVID-19 relief. Two clothing brands recently announced campaigns to raise awareness and funds to push back the pandemic.

Los Angeles’ Original Paperbacks brand recently unveiled the #OPBthechange campaign. The campaign features a tie-dye T-shirt bearing the words ‘OPB, The Change, In Response to COVID-19.’ The shirts, dyed in Los Angeles, retails for $55. One-hundred percent of proceeds from the campaign tee, and 20 percent of sales on originalpaperbacks.com will be donated to the LA Mayor’s Fund. The fund provides support for families in need, as well as small businesses. The Mayor’s Fund also raises money for homeless services and raises money for healthcare equipment.

Newport Beach, Calif.-based brand STKY, also released a new T-shirt to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, specifically to Southern California hospitals in short supply of personal protective gear. The STKY tee comes in short-sleeve and long-sleeve styles. Most of STKY’s t-shirt styles cost between $24.99 to $39. But for this campaign, shoppers decide what they want to pay for the tees. STKY hopes that consumers spend big, maybe around $500 to $1,000. The minimum suggested donation is $15.