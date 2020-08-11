MANUFACTURING Levi’s New XX Chino Cargo Pant

Levi’s released its XX Chino line earlier this year with a campaign that featured Khalid, a Grammy-nominated R&B singer as the face of the chino line.

The venerable denim brand decided to continue the line and its Khalid campaign for its Fall/Winter 2020 collection. New styles feature the relaxed cargo pant with details such as an ergonomic cargo pocket. The new XX Cargo styles will feature Fall/Winter colors. Materials used to manufacture the collection are taken from the Better Cotton Initiative, which trains farmers across the globe to produce cotton more sustainably.

Retail price points range from $79.50 to $98. They are currently available at Levi.com and select Levi’s bricks-and-mortar stores.