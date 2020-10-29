FASHION Levi’s and Star Stylist Karla Welch Continue Collaboration

Levi’s continued its collaboration with Karla Welch, a star stylist who has dressed performers ranging from Justin Bieber to Tracee Ellis Ross. Welch’s fashion stardom has been burnished by profiles of her work in magazines such as New Yorker and InStyle.

Levi's recently released the Fall/Winter season of the line Levi’s x Karla. The line features fabrics such as corduroy and, of course, denim. The collaboration’s denim looks feature a high-rise wide-leg flare pant in indigo. This collection also features an overall in washed black with an exposed side zipper, as well as blazers, puffy vests and a Western shirt.

The Fall/Winter ’20 collaboration was inspired the youth of Welch’s mother.

“In a way, the collection is an ode to my mother and how I imagine her as a prairie girl in Alberta, Canada. Being outside, being a tomboy,” Welch said. “The flannels, the cord, the fringe, they all have a ruggedness and a connection to nature. It’s clothes to climb trees in.”

The line is available at levi.com, Karla.com and select Levi’s stores.