TEXTILE TRENDS
Textile Trends
Photo Gallery
Animal Lovers
Over the last few seasons, patterns inspired by animal skins have been trending and are continuing to remain an important part of current garment designs.
Photo Gallery
Lace Looks
Once a signifier of more-traditional fashions, lace and its embroidered cousin, eyelet, evolved from the rocker 1980s Lita Ford styles into designs that embrace the romantic side of fashion.
Photo Gallery
On the Dot With Retro Stripes
Big trends in polka dots and stripes see these fashion staples as modern takes on 1990s-era textiles with bright circles catching the eye or through colorful lines on ribbed fabrics.
Photo Gallery
Actively Engaged
In activewear, textiles have taken notes from the animal-print and tie-dye trends yet have also expanded to include florals in bold colors guaranteed to create waves at the pool and make gains at the gym.
Photo Gallery
Fancying Florals
Whether using subdued hues or vibrant colors, today’s florals see great detail in textile design through exquisitely printed petals or tiny flower details.
DIRECTORY
Asher Fabric Concepts
(323)-268-1218
Bennet Silks
(323) 376-9615
www.johnchristophertextiles.com
Cinergy Textiles, Inc.
(213) 748-4400
Confetti Fabrics
(704) 724-2269
Fabric Selection Inc.
(213) 747-6297
Miroglio Textile/ Renovazio LLC
(213) 624-2288
NK Textile
(949) 680-4743
Pine Crest Fabrics
(844) 827-4206
R.C. International Fabrics Inc.
(213) 744-0777
Robert Kaufman Fabrics
(800) 877-2066
Solstiss
(212) 719-9194
Texollini
(310) 537-3400
Tiss et Teint
(323) 376-9615
www.johnchristophertextiles.com
TRIMS, ACCESSORIES AND BRANDING TRENDS
DIRECTORY
1,2,3,4,5—Talon International Inc., (818) 444-4108, Taloninternational.com
6,7,8,9—Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com
10,11,12,13,14,15,16—EJ Creations, (201) 483-8322, Ejcreations.net
17,18,19—3A Products of America, (213) 749- 0103, www.us3a.com