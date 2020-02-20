TEXTILE TRENDS Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Animal Lovers Over the last few seasons, patterns inspired by animal skins have been trending and are continuing to remain an important part of current garment designs.

Photo Gallery Lace Looks Once a signifier of more-traditional fashions, lace and its embroidered cousin, eyelet, evolved from the rocker 1980s Lita Ford styles into designs that embrace the romantic side of fashion.

Photo Gallery On the Dot With Retro Stripes Big trends in polka dots and stripes see these fashion staples as modern takes on 1990s-era textiles with bright circles catching the eye or through colorful lines on ribbed fabrics.

Photo Gallery Actively Engaged In activewear, textiles have taken notes from the animal-print and tie-dye trends yet have also expanded to include florals in bold colors guaranteed to create waves at the pool and make gains at the gym.

Photo Gallery Fancying Florals Whether using subdued hues or vibrant colors, today’s florals see great detail in textile design through exquisitely printed petals or tiny flower details.

DIRECTORY

Asher Fabric Concepts

(323)-268-1218

www.asherconcepts.com

Bennet Silks

(323) 376-9615

www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Cinergy Textiles, Inc.

(213) 748-4400

www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics

(704) 724-2269

www.confettitextile.com

Fabric Selection Inc.

(213) 747-6297

www.fabricselection.com

Miroglio Textile/ Renovazio LLC

(213) 624-2288

www.renovazio.com/about-1

NK Textile

(949) 680-4743

www.nktextile.com

Pine Crest Fabrics

(844) 827-4206

www.pinecrestfabrics.com

R.C. International Fabrics Inc.

(213) 744-0777

www.rcfab.net

Robert Kaufman Fabrics

(800) 877-2066

www.robertkaufman.com

Solstiss

(212) 719-9194

www.solstiss.com

Texollini

(310) 537-3400

www.texollini.com

Tiss et Teint

(323) 376-9615

www.johnchristophertextiles.com

TRIMS, ACCESSORIES AND BRANDING TRENDS

DIRECTORY

1,2,3,4,5—Talon International Inc., (818) 444-4108, Taloninternational.com

6,7,8,9—Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

10,11,12,13,14,15,16—EJ Creations, (201) 483-8322, Ejcreations.net

17,18,19—3A Products of America, (213) 749- 0103, www.us3a.com