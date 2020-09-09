EVENTS Leadership and Arts Coalition to Auction Nicholas Mayfield Piece "5/30/20"

A new nonprofit organization is placing a spotlight on how the arts can improve education in marginalized communities. As part of its launch, the Leadership and Arts Coalition is highlighting the work of artist and designer Nicholas Mayfield.

On Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST, the Washington, D.C.-based Leadership and Arts Coalition will host a livestream of its Art Sets the Imagination Free, which is an event that will showcase a global roster of visual and performance artists. In addition to performances and conversations regarding how art can foster growth in communities, the organization will auction a recently finished piece by Mayfield.

Eighty percent of proceeds from the sale of “5/30/20," which is a tribute to George Floyd—who was murdered by police on May 25—and a call to action amid ensuing protests to recognize the socio-political injustices in the United States, will support Mayfield's work. The 24"x24" piece is valued at $17,500 retail. Registration information for Art Sets the Imagination Free is available through the Leadership and Arts Coalition website.