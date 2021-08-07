FASHION Sprayground Partners with Wyclef Jean, Sandflower for 100-Piece Backpack Collection

Sprayground is having its biggest backpack launch in the brand's history with a 100-piece collection and partnership with iconic artist and musician Wyclef Jean and genre-defying artist Sandflower.

The innovative streetwear brand’s new collection comes with edgy, colorful and a wide variety of designs. The brand is no stranger to signature patterns and crazy combinations making each backpack its own unique item. As a true streetwear brand, the 100-piece collection is only available for a limited time and while supplies last.

The backpack designs will feature a number of fan favorites like Star Wars, Rick and Morty and Naruto, as well as some unique Sprayground in-house designed on-off collector pieces.

Sprayground’s partnership with Jean and Sprayground Vice President Sandflower have produced a new song called "Sprayground Summer." The song was also released with a one-minute music video to promote the most-anticipated collection to date. The music video is mixed and mastered by world renowned music producers Buda and Grandz and Heads Music, and showcases bags from the collection.

Sprayground founder David Ben David first captured the attention of the world when the Hello My Name backpack debuted more than a decade ago. After being exposed to streetwear during his youth, David took his inspiration and created a brand that represented his childhood.

The Sprayground Summer music video is currently available to view on all major streaming platforms. The new collection is available to purchase at sprayground.com and exclusive boutiques nationwide.