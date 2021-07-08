LA MODE 2021 Santa Monica College Student Designers Featured in LA Mode Virtual Event

Upon completion of their 2-year fashion coursework, Santa Monica College student designers showcased their collections during the “LA Mode 2021: Distance in Design” exhibition, which was unveiled virtually this year. Encompassing the theme of “Sustainability and Technology Meet Fashion,” the event was led by SMC fashion professors La Tanya Louis, who is also the producer of LA Mode; Jan Ardell, collections director; Lorrie Ivas, SMC Fashion Advisory Board industry-judge director; and Wynn Armstrong, fashion-show set tech.

Creations were judged virtually by advisory board members and SMC alumni, who considered winning designs in categories including marketability, creativity, sustainability and outstanding collection.

Unveiled on June 25, LA Mode 2021 was dedicated to the sustainability of oceans and the commitment to keep these resources clean. As an institution of higher learning located within a coastal community, SMC holds dear the importance of the seas.

Winner of the LA Mode Outstanding Collection in Sustainability and Future of Fashion Award was Nina Guadalupe Cawley for her Oceanatomy collection with honorable mention bestowed upon Kassidy Hayslett for her Pearlstien collection. The award for Outstanding Creativity was given to Amit Ben David for his Link collection with honorable mentions highlighting the work of Tinuola Olanrewaju for Tritez Designs, Adam Fishbein for Verité and Bryan Candage for Royall. The honor of Outstanding in Marketability was awarded to Hyun Oh’s Reneo collection; honorable mentions in the category were bestowed upon Amit Ben David for Link and Vanessa Lammers for A Piece of Me. Awarded the Outstanding Collection was Adam Fishbein for Verité; in addition he was accepted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2021 Gold’s Rising Internship Program. In May, Nicholas Alexander was selected by Ilse Metchek, SMC Advisory Board member and California Fashion Association president, as the recipient of the California Fashion Foundation’s annual scholarship.

This year, Tukatech founder Ram Sareen was honored with SMC’s 2021 Style & Substance Award for his commitment to fashion education.