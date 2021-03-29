ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Newmine Announces Tony Arona as Chief Revenue Officer

Newmine, the Southborough, Mass., artificial intelligence-based returns-reduction solution announced that Tony Arona has joined the company as its chief revenue officer. As a professional with a career spanning more than 25 years in cultivating SaaS companies and retail-technology firms, Arona has a wealth of experience to support his move toward managing Newmine’s sales initiatives.

“Tony has spent his career growing sales for startups, early-stage companies as well mature organizations that supply cutting-edge technology to retailers,” Navjit Bhasin, Newmine founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We’re honored such a solid and respected professional will be joining us in this phase of Newmine’s growth. He’s a great fit for our organization and a welcome addition to our executive team.”

A graduate of Miami University, Arona helped introduce distributed order management applications during his time with Manhattan Associates and Yantra, in addition to driving DOM adoption through his work at Expicient. During his career, Arona has also worked with Ariba, i2 Technologies and SAP America. Through working with Newmine, Arona looks forward to solving the returns challenges faced by retailers through working with the company’s Chief Returns Officer platform, which provides insight into integrated returns-related data, in addition to suggestions to resolve these issues to ensure informed business decision-making.

“Newmine is way ahead of the curve in addressing one of retail’s greatest business challenges: merchandise returns,” Arona said. “According to the National Retail Federation, customers returned an estimated $428 billion in merchandise to retailers in 2020, and Chief Returns Officer’s powerful analytics capabilities will change the game in terms of how retailers make decisions and recover revenue. I am thrilled to be part of a dynamic company with a powerful value proposition.”