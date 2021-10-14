TRADE SHOWS IMF’s MAGIC Announces 2022 Show Dates and New Addition to Event Roster

Apparel-industry trade event MAGIC recently announced its 2022 schedule to help buyers plan for next year while also adding a new show to its calendar—MAGIC Nashville. Informa Markets Fashion–owned MAGIC will launch its Nashville edition May 16–17 at the Music City Center, catering to trend and young-contemporary brands in women’s in addition to children’s, footwear and accessories. MAGIC Nashville is intended to fill the space between major buying seasons, affording greater options to buyers as the traditional apparel calendar continues to transition according to the needs of the industry.

“For the trend and young-contemporary market, speed to retail is critical in order to deliver on continuously evolving consumer demands,” said Jordan Rudow, vice president of events at MAGIC. “In 2021, we introduced MAGIC New York, and in 2022 we are further expanding our portfolio to support the industry’s need for more-frequent opportunities to convene and conduct business by bringing the spirit of MAGIC to Nashville.”

Located two minutes walking distance from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Rep. John Lewis Way South in downtown Nashville, the Music City Center’s convention complex occupies a 2.1 million–square–foot space. MAGIC executives hope that the new event will provide greater options for Immediates buying and inventory replenishment for bricks-and-mortar businesses and online retailers. The event will also include activations, networking opportunities and education sessions that will afford attendees access to industry leaders, celebrities, influencers, stylists and media.

In addition to the MAGIC Nashville schedule, MAGIC also released dates for the event’s counterparts throughout the United States. MAGICLas Vegaswill return to the Las Vegas Convention Center Feb. 14–16 and Aug. 8–10. Following its 2021 debut, MAGIC New Yorkwill return Feb. 27–March 1 and Sept. 18–20 at the Javits Convention Center.

“As new trends emerge and consumer demand shifts, MAGIC’s full 2022 calendar will support brands and buyers with more-efficient ways to capitalize on these shifts and ultimately drive more growth for their businesses,” Rudow said.

Bringing categories such as trend, young contemporary, sportswear, footwear, accessories and children’s to buyers with accessible price points, MAGIC Las Vegas will provide expertly organized themes including made in the USA, sustainability and eco-consciousness to aid retailers in discovering the brands whose missions align with their customers. Educational programming and event activations in addition to celebrity and fashion-industry expert appearances will benefit both established brands as they continue to navigate the market and emerging businesses as they grow. Continuing its efforts to promote diversity, the event will also work through the Informa Markets for Change Initiative, which encourages allyship, inclusion and equity in fashion. This work will be performed through programs, content, educational opportunities and on-site activations. Trend and young-contemporary brands that would like to become involved in the MAGIC programming, which promotes equity and inclusion by featuring minority, women and LGBTQIA+-owned businesses, are encouraged to apply.

During MAGIC New York, buyers will be afforded expanded opportunities in women’s and children’s apparel, footwear and accessories in accessible to moderate price points. Hosting this edition on the East Coast allows greater options for buyers during major buying seasons while affording access to new brands in addition to private-label opportunities at lower minimums. The show will build on its foundation of creating an exciting buying environment, educational programs, floor activations and networking opportunities that attract domestic and international buyers representing boutique, specialty online and large department stores, generating an atmosphere that provides access to new accounts and territories.