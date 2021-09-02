ELEVATED BASICS Luxury Is the Foundation for Elevated Basics at Myles Price

While fashion has reevaluated its approach to how style mavens can blend feeling comfortable with appearing chic, Myles Price focuses on developing basics through an approach to true luxury. When launching his eponymous brand in late 2019, Price envisioned well-crafted basics manufactured using cotton of the highest quality made by those who take pride in their craft.

“Apparel, for me, is emotional. When we execute at a high level, it changes the way you feel. That is something that made me want to start this company,” Price explained. “I love luxury apparel. The pieces last longer, they look better, and they fit in a way that makes you feel a little bit more of yourself. It’s one of those things that you don’t know you’re missing until you try them.”

To create basics that could live up to the brand’s standards of luxury, Price decided to rely on production in Los Angeles. The brand develops its fabrics from the first steps and ensures garments are subjected to numerous fittings.

“It’s really essential to ensure that everything is meeting our standards—to be able to jump in the car and go and have conversations with people and make sure that everything I am putting into the brand is coming out,” said Price, who studied apparel construction and design at Otis College of Art and Design. “When you think about partners, we really look for people who are committed to their craft.”

Myles Price uses extra-long staple cotton, which is grown in the United States, throughout the brand with a sanded Supima cotton used in its T-shirts. For its tank tops and tank dresses, Myles Price uses Supima cotton. A custom blend of Supima cotton and Lenzing modal are used for the brand’s MiniLux hoodies, raglan crew tops and vintage joggers. With its custom, Los Angeles–knit SuperLux fabric, the brand offers pullover hoodies, raglan crew shirts and raglan crew mini-length dresses comprised of 47 percent Supima and 53 percent regular cotton.

“[With SuperLux], the Pima dyes a little bit richer. It gives them a little bit more sheen. That is a premium, premium fleece. When we thought about SuperLux, we were thinking about the best fabric possible, the best cut—that is where our SuperLux hit the mark,” Price said. “When we talk about the other pieces we have, they do other things. It was important to me to be able to create hoodies and joggers and raglans out of something that you could wear and be incredibly comfortable in on a Sunday morning but also wear out on a Friday night.”

While Myles Price didn’t have a full collection until April 2021, entering the business through e-commerce, it has already gained a following and established a presence at retailers Curve, located in Hollywood, Calif., and Santa Monica, Calif.’s Spool.

“When you have a really high-quality T-shirt, it goes through a life cycle with you. Initially, you can wear it out with a blazer, and then it can get a little more beat up and you can wear it to meet up with friends, and then it could change into a nightshirt a couple of years down the line, and then it might get some holes in it to have a little bit more of a rock ‘n’ roll look and you can wear it with a leather jacket,” explained Price. “It’s really special when you have something that is created and crafted with the finest fabrics.”

Myles Price women’s sizing follows a 0–3 model and is priced at $82–$245. The brand is available at select boutiques and at mylesprice.com.