TRADE SHOWS Buyers Seek Value and Quality at OFFPRICE Las Vegas

During its Feb. 13–16 show, OFFPRICE Las Vegas welcomed attendees to the Venetian Expo to find deals on quality goods. According to Laurel Hansen, senior marketing manager at OFFPRICE parent company Tarsus Group, the show is encouraging progressive steps.

“We have found with all this digital advancement we are reaching more and more of the buyers,” Hansen said. “The one- and two-store boutique buyers, they are all on social.”

Traveling in from Lyndhurst, N.J.’s Parkway Essentials LLC, Teryn and Sidona Driver sought brands that would fulfill their needs for quality goods across apparel categories.

“We want to make sure customers are always going to come back. The quality of established brands is something we’re keen to take in,” Sidona said. “Being able to have everything sourced in one location. We know people who have been to the show in prior years and found great success.”

Selling men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, Ziv Mizrahi explained that success at the show was found by accommodating buyers and having the scarce goods they need amid uncertainty in the supply chain.

“I was surprised that men’s Versace-style shirts are selling like crazy,” said Mizrahi, who sold to dd’s Discounts and Gabriel Brothers, Inc. “Everybody is looking for stuff to have right now because they don’t know what will happen. Looking for palazzo pants, woven pants. There is a shortage in the market for woven pants. Whoever has these things will have a great show.”

Stormin’ Norman Chief Financial Officer and Senior Manager Leanne Anderson visited the show from Long Beach, Wash., and was placing orders for the 18-year-old business that caters to tourists with its four doors.

“This is a big deal, and it’s an opportunity to shop the different vendors to bring in new and fresh stuff,” Anderson noted. “I am very happy to be back. It’s nice to do business this way.”

At the booth for Sasco and La Strada, New York–based Senior Vice President of Men’s Peter Macaluso reported buyers placing orders for Immediates and Fall.

“Business seems to have been better the past week and a half. After the holidays it got slow,” Macaluso said. “They’re in a much better frame of mind. There seems to be a lot of South American, Mexican stores and Puerto Rico.”

Managing wholesale inventory supply for Marque Luxury, Chase Vance had been writing orders all day with buyers from Los Angeles, New York, Florida, Dallas and Atlanta.

“The Louis Vuitton monogrammed print is always tried and true,” Vance explained. “That makes up about 80 percent of all business that we do—the standard Louis Vuitton brown monogram.”