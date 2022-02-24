TRADE SHOWS Las Vegas Shows See Excited Buyers Grateful to Shop the Show Floor

Beginning Feb. 12 and ending Feb. 17, the apparel industry descended upon Las Vegas for its semiannual trade shows, which relayed trends for the coming year. At Agenda, IFJAG, ILOE Studios, Las Vegas Apparel, MAGIC, OFFPRICE, Project, Sourcing at MAGIC and WWIN, attendees shopped for every category and were interested in Immediates through Fall goods.

In addition to the shopping focus, attendees were also treated to a number of educational sessions geared toward finding retail success in 2022 and methods of selecting the appropriate supply-chain partners, as well as learning how to begin a sustainable journey.

Agenda Continues to Serve the Streetwear Market With Las Vegas Edition

IFJAG Provides Suite Opportunities for Buyers

ILOE Studios—Las Vegas Lays Groundwork for Community-Building Trade Show

Las Vegas Apparel Returns With Successful Second Show

MAGIC Grows From August 2021, Increases Men’s Options

Buyers Seek Value and Quality at OFFPRICE Las Vegas

Project Provides Previews of Upcoming Menswear and Womenswear

Sourcing at MAGIC Draws Attendees With Supply-Chain Resources, Education

WWIN Showcases Upcoming 2022 Womenswear