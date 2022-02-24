TRADE SHOWS ILOE Studios—Las Vegas Lays Groundwork for Community-Building Trade Show

ILOE Studios—Las Vegas made its debut Feb. 14–17 as part of the Caesars Forum Convention Center roster of shows. The brand will return to Chicago for its signature event, ILOE Studios—Chicago, March 27–29 and will premiere a new strategic partnership with the Accessories Council.

Jeff Zuckerman, CEO of Main Street Events, said he was pleased with the turnout for the first event and that it was a great showcase for what the team intends to accomplish with a Las Vegas show.

“It’s not just about filling space or putting on a beautiful show, it’s about making sure we build something that is impactful and works. One of our biggest philosophies is: ‘We’d rather be very meaningful to the people we work with rather than be meaningless to a mass amount of brands,’” Zuckerman said.

Tar Home attended the ILOE Studios show to showcase its upcoming collection for Fall/Winter, which features dresses, pants, lace camisoles and jumpsuits. The brand also sells luxury, richly scented candles with stories written on the package to help set the mood for the scent and provide a sense of escapism.

Founder and CEO of Tar Home, Tanika Roberts, said jumpsuits and dresses with pockets were trends buyers were demanding. She also said buyers were taking a lot of notes on the brand.

“Everyone loves our concept, which is basically that you can sleep in our products, you can lounge in them, and you can just put a coat on and be ready to go out,” said co-founder and Chief Designer Kate Bakos.

Overall, the brand had a pleasant experience at the ILOE Studios show due to the services and hospitality provided by the event team.

“What they offer is top of the line because no other show would cater to both the buyer and the exhibitor, and they’re doing both,” Roberts said. “This show and experience have been great, they’ve been really helpful and have stopped by multiple times to make sure we were okay and didn’t need anything. No other show has given us an experience like this.”

Attending ILOE Studios from Billings, Mont., was Cricket Clothing Co., where owner Laverne Royer said that although the show is just getting started in Las Vegas it is already becoming a favorite destination.

“We love the show, it’s probably one of our favorite shows. Even though it’s small, it has great vendors. It’s also set up so well and is so easy to shop,” Royer said.