Reported Shooting in Fashion District

The Los Angeles Police Department cordoned off several city blocks, including Los Angeles, Santee and Maple streets, between 8th and 9th streets, in the Fashion District on Monday afternoon after a report of shots fired at a passing vehicle, said Capt. Patricia Sandoval of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sandoval said a witness called police around noon about the shooting. Police officers arrived and later located a photo of the suspect, who was seen entering a recently restored Maxfield Lofts at 819 S. Santee St. The building was the former headquarters for the Needleman family's Anjac Fashion Buildings.

Police officers saw the man the man enter the building and called in SWAT teams and a canine unit as they started to do a floor-by-floor search of the structure. At one point, the suspect was seen on the rooftop. By 4 p.m., police officers had taken the suspect into custody and retrieved a weapon, police said.